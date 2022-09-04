Top Cop in Chiang Rai Transferred After 325 Teens Caught in Night Club Raid

Connect with us

In the early hours of Saturday, authorities in Chiang Rai raided the Par Club and found over 300 underage drinkers partying and dancing inside. All three fire exit doors were locked.

At around 2am, officials from the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) and Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection (DJOP) stormed the Par Club in Chiang Rai city.

A large number of teenagers waiting to enter the pub fled on motorcycles as soon as they saw the officials. Upon entering, the team found a room packed with young people drinking and dancing. Staff at the pub were ordered to turn off the music and turn on the lights.

Top Cop in Chiang Rai Transferred

There were 325 patrons under the legal drinking age of 20, with the youngest being 16 years old. A police spokesperson told CTN News that total of fifty patrons were found without an ID card.

 

According to DPA’s law enforcement operations center, all three fire exit doors were locked.

Pub operator was initially charged with serving alcoholic drinks to underage customers and operating beyond legal hours.

In response to the raid, Chiang Rai district police station superintendent Pol Col Kittipong Sukwattanapan has been transferred to an inactive post at the provincial police operations centre.

Pol Maj Gen Chinawich Wichaithanapat, chief of Chiang Rai police, signed the order on Saturday afternoon.

Top Cop in Chiang Rai Transferred

Furthermore, the authorities will propose that the Chiang Rai governor revoke the pub’s operating license and order its closure for five years.

The chief of the DPA’s law enforcement operations center, Ronnarong Thipsiri, who led the raid, said owners of all entertainment venues must act responsibly and refrain from breaking the law.

Saturday’s raid came just over a month after a fire at Mountain B nightclub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district killed 23 people. Like the Par Club all the pub fire exits were blocked.
