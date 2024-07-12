Police SWAT Team Rescues Kidnapped Woman after Gunfight in Chiang Rai

A Police SWAT team conducted a daring rescue of a woman kidnapped from her family home in Mae Lao district of Chiang Rai Province.

Pol. Col. Manoch Sud. SWAT, Superintendent of Mae Lao Police Station, said the SWAT team was called in after a woman identified only as Ms. Pha was forcibly removed by two men at gunpoint from her family home.

They fired a shot at the home with a. 38-caliber handgun demanding that Ms. Pha come out. Fearing for her family, Ms. Pha exited the home, where she was forced into a pickup truck, which then sped away.

Family members immediately phoned the Mae Lao police and told them of the abduction and the assailants firing shots at their home.

They told police that one of the assailants was Mr. Pong, who was the ex-boyfriend of Ms. Pha and that she had broken ties with him due to his violent nature and drug abuse. Police learned that the suspects had fled towards Huai San Akha Village, Village No. 9, Pong Phrae Subdistrict, Mae Lao District in Chiang Rai.

Pol. Col. Manoch said they were familiar with one of the suspects identified as Mr.Thak as he was wanted on an arrest warrant from the Chiang Rai Provincial Court on the charge of “possession of category 1 narcotics.” (Methamphetamine or amphetamine) with the intent to sell through commercial activities” and illegal possession of a firearm.

The Mae Lao Police SWAT team, consisting of 10 specifically trained officers, converged on the family home of Mr. Thak in Huai San Akha Village, where a gunfight erupted between Mr. Thak and the SWAT team.

During the gunfight, Mr. Thak was shot and injured, and the other assailant was identified as Mr. Phong.

Mr. Thak was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds. Mr. Phong was remanded into police custody, where he was charged with attempting to kill another person with intent, possessing firearms and ammunition without permission, shooting a firearm without reasonable cause, without a permit, and trespassing without reasonable cause.

Meanwhile, Ms. Pha was returned to her family home unharmed after she gave a formal statement to Mae Lao Police.

Pol. Col. Manoch told CTN News that the SWAT team consisted of officers from local police stations who trained together to respond to serious incidents. They are trained according to the Royal Thai Police’s policies.

