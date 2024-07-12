Chiang Rai News

Police SWAT Team Rescues Kidnapped Woman after Gunfight in Chiang Rai

CTN News
CTN News
3 Min Read
Police SWAT team Chiang Rai
Police SWAT team coordinate rescue in Mae Lao Chiang Rai - RTP Image

A Police SWAT team conducted a daring rescue of a woman kidnapped from her family home in Mae Lao district of Chiang Rai Province.

Pol. Col. Manoch Sud. SWAT, Superintendent of Mae Lao Police Station, said the SWAT team was called in after a woman identified only as Ms. Pha was forcibly removed by two men at gunpoint from her family home.

They fired a shot at the home with a. 38-caliber handgun demanding that Ms. Pha come out. Fearing for her family, Ms. Pha exited the home, where she was forced into a pickup truck, which then sped away.

Family members immediately phoned the Mae Lao police and told them of the abduction and the assailants firing shots at their home.

They told police that one of the assailants was Mr. Pong, who was the ex-boyfriend of Ms. Pha and that she had broken ties with him due to his violent nature and drug abuse. Police learned that the suspects had fled towards Huai San Akha Village, Village No. 9, Pong Phrae Subdistrict, Mae Lao District in Chiang Rai.

Pol. Col. Manoch said they were familiar with one of the suspects identified as Mr.Thak as he was wanted on an arrest warrant from the Chiang Rai Provincial Court on the charge of “possession of category 1 narcotics.” (Methamphetamine or amphetamine) with the intent to sell through commercial activities” and illegal possession of a firearm.

Watch Police SWAT Team Rescue

The Mae Lao Police SWAT team, consisting of 10 specifically trained officers, converged on the family home of Mr. Thak in Huai San Akha Village, where a gunfight erupted between Mr. Thak and the SWAT team.

During the gunfight, Mr. Thak was shot and injured, and the other assailant was identified as Mr. Phong.

Mr. Thak was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds. Mr. Phong was remanded into police custody, where he was charged with attempting to kill another person with intent, possessing firearms and ammunition without permission, shooting a firearm without reasonable cause, without a permit, and trespassing without reasonable cause.

Meanwhile, Ms. Pha was returned to her family home unharmed after she gave a formal statement to Mae Lao Police.

Pol. Col. Manoch told CTN News that the SWAT team consisted of officers from local police stations who trained together to respond to serious incidents. They are trained according to the Royal Thai Police’s policies.

People Also Reading:

24-Year-Old Soldier in Chiang Rai Arrested for Murder

24-Year-Old Soldier in Chiang Rai Arrested for Murder

You Might Also Like

Thai Authorities Seizes 65 Million Baht in Assets from Drug Network

Stress Free Music Festival in Chiang Rai a Success

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seizes Meth Pills After Firefight With Drug Runners

Chiang Rai Airport to Reopen Aug 3 After Nok Air Accident

Cool Breezes and a Sea of Mist Attracting Huge Numbers to Chiang Rai’s Phu Chi Fa

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By CTN News
The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.
Previous Article Thailand's Constitutional Court Sets July 24 Hearing for PM Srettha Thavisin's Dismissal Case Thailand’s Constitutional Court Sets July 24 Hearing for PM Srettha Thavisin’s Dismissal Case

Download Our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Help the Soi Dog Foundation