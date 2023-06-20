The Titanic Submersible That Takes Tourists There Has Been Missing

(CTN News) – The submersible that took tourists into the deep ocean to view the Titanic wreckage has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean where it was known for taking tourists into the deep sea.

There has been a search and rescue mission launched by the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston for the vessel, according to NPR.

This submersible is owned by OceanGate, a company based in Washington state that offers underwater expeditions to explore the ruins of the iconic shipwreck located on the Pacific Ocean’s seabed.

As of June 13, OceanGate’s website indicated that an expedition was “currently underway.” The company has not responded to a request for comment.

According to the BBC, it is not known whether there were any people on board at the time the vessel was declared missing.

According to NPR, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also aware of the missing submersible and is closely monitoring the situation.

Deep sea tours are offered by the company for approximately eight days at a cost of $250,000 per person. There is a maximum of six guests per session. According to the website of the company, explorers travel 380 miles offshore and 2.3 miles underwater from St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

It gained popularity in recent years for its expeditions to the Titanic, and most recently, it created the first-ever full-sized digital scan of the wreck.

In recent years, the company has gained attention for its creation of the first-ever full-sized digital scan of the Titanic. Rush has been advocating deep-sea exploration as a means of attracting interest in a similar manner to the privatization of space travel.

It is not the first time Titanic that an OceanGate submersible has been lost

According to David Pogue, a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, this is not the first time an OceanGate Expeditions submersible has gone missing.

As a member of the Oceangate expedition that visited the Titanic last summer, Pogue recalled that the control room was unable to assist the submersible in finding the ship due to technical difficulties for approximately three hours during the expedition.

This year, however, there appears to have been a failure to communicate with the ship, according to Pogue. In fact, they cannot even reach the submarine, and that is extremely concerning.”

It is difficult to navigate the deep sea because there are no GPS or radio signals underwater, according to Pogue. The submersible relies on directions from the control center for navigation.

“The submersibles have all been somewhat unreliable,” stated Pogue.

A number of factors, such as bad weather and mechanical problems, can impede the success of the expedition, he added. According to Pogue, although these vessels are expensive, they seldom reach the Titanic, despite the high price tag on their tickets.

SEE ALSO:

Beyond Wonderland: 2 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Near Gorge Amphitheatre

FazWaz Reveals Its Forthcoming Agent Recruitment Event At The Space Hotel, Pattaya