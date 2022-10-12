Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance debate: 4 takeaways

(CTN News) – Tim Ryan; Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates went toe-to-toe Monday after months of attacking each other on the campaign trail.

The author of “Hillbilly Elegy” J.D. and Cleveland’s FOX 8 News hosted the first debate of the general election.

In the Nov. 8 election, Tim Ryan and Vance are seeking to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. Early voting begins Wednesday, and the registration deadline is Tuesday.

The following are some highlights from Monday’s debate.

Conversations about economy, inflation

On Monday, Vance and Ryan tackled the economy and inflation, which are top of mind for voters this year.

Critics say Ryan’s support for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan drove up food and gas prices. Energy analysts have attributed high energy prices to factors beyond Biden’s control, including global market factors.

Affirmative action on abortion

Clearly, the candidates differ on abortion access.

Codifying Roe v. Wade’s standard, which the court overturned in June. Despite saying state legislatures should regulate the issue, Vance supports a “minimum national standard” on abortions during pregnancy.

Ukraine-Russia war: U.S. role

In the Ukraine-Russia war, Tim Ryan and Vance want the U.S. to play a different role.

Vance said that “nobody knows” what the best course of action would be if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine. In his view, the Biden administration hasn’t deescalated the conflict enough in order to put Americans first.

Ryan called for a “quick and significant response” if that occurs. In addition, the congressman criticized his opponent for not caring about Ukraine.

20 years in Congress

He has repeatedly reminded voters that his opponent has been in Congress for 20 years and cast him as a career politician.

Multiple times throughout the night, including during a conversation about immigration. He also supports increasing funding for border patrol and using technology to block the flow of drugs.

While in Congress, Ryan did nothing to address the problem.

Tim Ryan, I don’t care what you want to do. I care about what you’ve done. What have you done to help people like my family cope with this terrible addiction crisis?

Vance also supports term limits. Ryan said, “I support term limits at the ballot box.”

According to Tim Ryan, his opponent would be beholden to those who support him, including former President Trump. He has publicly disagreed with party leaders, including Biden.

It was the first of two debates agreed upon between the campaigns after weeks of back and forth.

