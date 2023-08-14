News
Half Naked Russian Woman, 32 Falls to Her Death in Pattaya
On Sunday morning, a 32-year-old Russian woman, naked from the waist down, died after falling from a seventh-floor condominium unit in the Sattahip district of Pattaya. Her death was reported to local police around 7 a.m. on Sunday.
It happened on Soi Na Jomtien 4 Road in Tambon Na Jomtien, at a condominium building.
The Russian woman’s body was discovered face down in a pool of blood on the ground in front of the condominium complex. She was dressed in a green T-shirt and a jean jacket, with the lower half of her body exposed.
Police believe she fell from the seventh-floor apartment of her 30-year-old Russian partner. A window next to a bed in the room had its curtain open. According to the boyfriend, the woman had fallen by accident.
When police came, the boyfriend was clutching a glass of vodka and appeared inebriated. Under the influence of alcohol, he originally refused to cooperate with police.
The room was messy and scattered with leftover food and beverages, according to police, but there were no signs of a struggle.
Police claimed that the case was still being investigated and that additional interviews with her husband will be conducted, but they did not clarify whether there was any suspicion of foul play or whether the victim’s spouse was a suspect.
At this moment, police said it is unknown and under investigation whether the fall was accidental, suicidal, or the result of foul play.
Russian Tourist Number Drop in Pattaya
Following an earlier rush of Russian tourists into Pattaya, the number of Russian arrivals in the resort city has dropped drastically.
Around 6,000 Russians arrived in Pattaya in February, March, and April, largely via the nearby U-tapao airport near Rayong.
However, the provincial Airhub no longer receives direct flights from Moscow or provincial cities such as Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg, dealing a body blow to the previously thriving tourist market in and around Siberia.
Russian visitors to Pattaya are currently down by at least 80%.
Authorities at U-tapao Airport have also curtailed the daily flight schedule to and from Chinese cities, owing to a drop in demand from the holiday market in Xian and elsewhere.
