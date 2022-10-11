Connect with us

Thailand to Disarm Problematic Police Officers
Thailand to Disarm Problematic Police Officers

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Thailand to Disarm Problematic Police Officers

Thailand’s national police chief has announced that the Royal Thai Police will now confiscate handguns from any officer or armed administrative official who exhibits problematic conduct.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas announced on Monday that the Royal Thai Police and the Interior Ministry planned to recall government-issued firearms from police officers, administrative officials, and other armed government officials who display aggressive behaviour.

The police chief stated that officials who had received complaints about their conduct and retired officials with similar traits would lose their right to possess firearms.

He added that new applicants for firearms licenses would be required to provide proof of good mental health, and holders of such licenses would be subject to periodic mental examinations.

Pol Gen Damrongsak also stated that relevant officials would discuss such firearms control measures at a meeting convened by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a disgraced former police officer committed a brutal massacre at a daycare centre in northeastern Thailand.

The police officer had mental issues

On Thursday afternoon, the disgraced officer, charged with drug use, murdered 37 people, including 24 children, at a daycare in Nong Bua Lam Phu province before committing suicide.

He also murdered his wife and young son.

Pol Gen Damrongsak told Thai media that he had suffered mental issues due to extensive drug abuse.

In other news, on Monday morning, a 31-year-old man was arrested for illegally possessing two firearms and ammunition in Bangkok.

Mr.  Pakorn Pakaket was arrested in a flat on Ramkhamhaeng 22 Road in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok at approximately 6 a.m.

Authorities found a.38 revolver, a shotgun, and 171 cartridges in the suspect’s room. The firearms were unregistered.

Mr. Pakorn told detectives he purchased the revolver online for approximately 10,000 baht and received the shotgun from a family member. He contended he enjoyed collecting and displaying firearms.
