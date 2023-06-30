News
Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (June 30th – July 2nd)
(CTN NEWS) – Get ready for an array of thrilling activities in Bangkok this weekend.
Whether you’re in the mood for mesmerizing live performances by renowned artists, a serene escape in a tranquil exhibit, discovering a new and vibrant jazz bar, or indulging in delectable pastries, a delightful experience awaits every individual.
Experience the Phenomenal Live Performances of Music Sensation Fujii Kaze in Bangkok
Renowned Japanese artist Fujii Kaze, renowned for his chart-topping album “HELP EVER HURT NEVER,” has arrived in Thailand for his much-awaited live performances.
With a string of awards and a rapidly rising career, Fujii Kaze is currently the hottest sensation in Japan. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness his electrifying stage presence at the two exclusive shows of the “Fujii Kaze and the Piano Asia Tour” in Bangkok.
- Entrance fee: 2,700 – 4,400 baht
- Date: July 1 – 2
- Time: 16:00 – 18:00
- Location: KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre, 7th Floor, Siam Square
- Google maps: KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre
Seek Serenity from Bangkok’s Heat at “An Array of Life: BlueBlurryMonday Solo Exhibition” in Saratta Space
Amidst the sweltering temperatures of Bangkok, art enthusiasts can discover solace this weekend at the “An Array of Life: BlueBlurryMonday Solo Exhibition” hosted at Saratta Space.
Showcasing the serene and delicate wood-colored artworks by Isariyabhorn “Mu” Wanmarat, renowned as BlueBlurryMonday, this exhibition provides a peaceful refuge just a stone’s throw away from Siam.
Immerse yourself in the captivating paintings and embrace the tranquility they evoke.
- Entrance fee: Free
- Date: July 1 – September 3
- Time: 10:00 – 19:00 (Close on Mondays)
- Location: Saratta, Reno Hotel Bangkok
- Google maps: Saratta สารัตถะ
Discover a Tranquil Haven for Jazz Enthusiasts at Bar 251
Embark on a captivating journey through Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife scene and uncover the hidden gem that is Bar 251. Nestled atop Bar Scofflaws, this enigmatic jazz bar offers a tranquil haven for music enthusiasts.
llow yourself to be enveloped by the soothing melodies of smooth jazz, creating a serene atmosphere that beckons you to unwind. The carefully curated playlist features slower tempo tunes, accompanied by gentle and unhurried vocal performances.
Step into the venue’s minimalist decor, adorned with wooden elements, and immerse yourself in a relaxed ambiance that sets the stage for an unforgettable evening.
Bar 251 serves as a secret retreat where jazz aficionados and connoisseurs of fine bars come together, finding solace amidst the bustling city. Experience the allure of this unique establishment and let the magic of jazz transport you to a world of tranquillity in the heart of Bangkok.
- Time: 19:00 – 02:00 (Close on Mondays and Tuesdays)
- Location: Bar 251, Sukhumvit 63
- Google maps: 251 by Bar Scofflaws
Immerse Yourself in Serene Artistic Bliss at Taiban CAFE: A Chill Oasis
Escape to a serene haven of artistic expression at Taiban CAFE, a cozy café conveniently located near Hua Lamphong MRT station. Let yourself unwind as you indulge in affordable painting and coloring activities, all while savoring delicious food and beverages.
Whether you’re yearning for a moment of peaceful meditation, a cozy coffee break, or a chance to unleash your inner artist, Taiban CAFE offers the perfect setting.
Don’t miss out on this tranquil retreat where art and relaxation seamlessly blend together for a truly delightful experience.
- Time: 08:00 – 19:00
- Location: TAIBANBKK, Pathum Wan
- Google maps: TAIBAN CAFE (ใต้บ้าน)
Indulge in Irresistible Cakes: Discover Over 20 Flavors at A Pink Rabbit + Bob
Nestled in the heart of the old district, A Pink Rabbit + Bob is a delightful café renowned for its exquisite selection of cakes. With a rich legacy of over 17 years, this establishment has perfected their recipes to offer more than 20 different flavors on a daily basis.
What truly sets them apart is their team of talented chefs, who previously worked at the acclaimed “It’s Happened to be a Closet” restaurant, ensuring that each cake maintains its familiar and consistent taste.
Visitors are invited to indulge in these delectable treats, immersing themselves in the flavors that have charmed patrons throughout the years.
- ime: 09:00 – 20:00
- Location: Phra Nakhon District
- Google maps: A Pink Rabbit + Bob
So there you have it! Enjoy a wonderful weekend!
