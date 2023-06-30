Things To Do In Bangkok This Weekend (June 30th – July 2nd)

Escape to a serene haven of artistic expression at Taiban CAFE, a cozy café conveniently located near Hua Lamphong MRT station. Let yourself unwind as you indulge in affordable painting and coloring activities, all while savoring delicious food and beverages.

Whether you’re yearning for a moment of peaceful meditation, a cozy coffee break, or a chance to unleash your inner artist, Taiban CAFE offers the perfect setting.

Don’t miss out on this tranquil retreat where art and relaxation seamlessly blend together for a truly delightful experience.

Time: 08:00 – 19:00

Location: TAIBANBKK, Pathum Wan

Google maps: TAIBAN CAFE (ใต้บ้าน)

Indulge in Irresistible Cakes: Discover Over 20 Flavors at A Pink Rabbit + Bob

Nestled in the heart of the old district, A Pink Rabbit + Bob is a delightful café renowned for its exquisite selection of cakes. With a rich legacy of over 17 years, this establishment has perfected their recipes to offer more than 20 different flavors on a daily basis.

What truly sets them apart is their team of talented chefs, who previously worked at the acclaimed “It’s Happened to be a Closet” restaurant, ensuring that each cake maintains its familiar and consistent taste.

Visitors are invited to indulge in these delectable treats, immersing themselves in the flavors that have charmed patrons throughout the years.

ime: 09:00 – 20:00

Location: Phra Nakhon District

Google maps: A Pink Rabbit + Bob

So there you have it! Enjoy a wonderful weekend!

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Revolutionary Digital Infrastructure Transforms Thailand’s Capital Market

A Major Setback For Minority Students as a US Court ‘Whitens’ University Admissions

TAT Introduces Groundbreaking Meaningful Wellness Travel Experiences