News

China's Fashion Retailer Shein Files for US IPO: Report
News

Vice President Kamala Harris Stands Against Anti-LGBTQ Legislation and Violence

News

Cabinet Approves Fares for Yellow Line Monorail in Bangkok

News

Thai Airways Plans to Purchase 30 New Aircraft and Double Narrow-Body Fleet in the Next Decade

News

Bangkok Schools Allows Casual Clothes and Flexible Hairstyles for Students

News Regional News

Moving Walkway Severs Woman's Leg at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok

News

A Major Setback For Minority Students as a US Court 'Whitens' University Admissions

News

German Regulators Reject Binance's Cryptocurrency Custody License Application

News

China's Slowing Debt Relief to Poor Countries Raises Concerns and Appeal for Support

News

U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against Japanese Yen as Central Bank Heads Reveal Policy Divergence

News

Biden Administration to Invest $2 Billion in Accelerating Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

News

The Supreme Court's Ruling on President Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan: What's at Stake?

News

Food Insecurity is Rising in the U.S. As the End of Pandemic-Era

News

US Public Debt Burden Will Reach 181% of GDP by 2053, CBO Report

News

US Is Planning New AI Chip Export Controls Aimed at Nvidia

News

UK's Largest Water Supplier, Thames Water, Faces Crisis and Potential State Ownership

News

How Much Can Rupee Recover Against US Dollar after IMF Deal?

News Tourism

TAT Introduces Groundbreaking Meaningful Wellness Travel Experiences

News

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects "Independent State Legislature" Thesis In North Carolina

News

Midwest and Northeast US Battle Worst Air Quality Amid Canadian Wildfires

News

(CTN News) – Chinese online fashion retailer Shein has reportedly registered for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, aiming to become the most valuable Chinese company to go public in the United States since Didi Global’s listing in 2021.

Shein Takes the Next Step with US IPO Filing as Controversies Linger

According to Reuters, Shein’s IPO registration has been submitted confidentially to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with the stock market debut potentially occurring before the end of 2023.

Despite its impressive valuation of over $60 billion, Shein has come under scrutiny from US lawmakers due to concerns regarding its labor practices.

The company’s IPO announcement coincides with ongoing debates about Chinese technology giants as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on antitrust and data security regulations.

To diversify its supply chain, Shein has expressed plans to strengthen its presence in Europe and Mexico, including selling more locally made products.

The company intends to launch an online marketplace in Mexico, where customers can purchase products from third-party sellers alongside Shein’s brand of affordable dresses and jeans. Subsequent rollouts are planned for Germany, Spain, France, and Italy.

Shein’s US IPO Filing: A Gateway to Global Expansion

However, Shein’s heavy reliance on contract manufacturers in China has placed the company amidst US-China tensions affecting various sectors.

While this manufacturing system has facilitated Shein’s rapid growth, enabling it to outpace competitors like Zara and H&M in the US fast-fashion market, it has also criticized the company. Accusations range from design theft to alleged links to forced labor and concerns about the environmental impact of overconsumption.

In summary, Shein’s IPO registration signifies a significant milestone for the Chinese fashion retailer. As it navigates scrutiny over its labor practices, the company aims to expand its operations globally, diversify its supply chain, and solidify its position in the fast-fashion market. Investors and industry observers alike will closely watch the outcome of its stock market debut.
