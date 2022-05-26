Krispy Kreme Fire Extinguished Overnight in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that broke out at an early morning Krispy Kreme store in Charleston has been put out.

It’s just past midnight on Wednesday, and the Charleston County Dispatch Center received a call regarding a fire at a doughnut shop on Savannah Highway. The fire originated at around 8:53 p.m., fire department officials said.

Crews quickly responded to the call and reported seeing smoke emanating from the building within four minutes of arriving.

“Crews forced entry into the unoccupied building and were able to locate and contain the fire at a fryer unit and began ventilating smoke from the building within a few minutes,” said Charleston Fire Department officials.

A Charleston County EMS squad, Charleston County Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, and Saint Andrews Fire Department responded to the scene.

Fire Marshal Division investigators are looking into the incident. There is still no word on what caused the fire.

The incident did not result in any injuries. Due to the repairs that must be done, the Krispy Kreme will remain closed until the issue is resolved.