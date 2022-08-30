Top Anti-Corruption Official Sacked for Amassing Wealth Worth US$18 Million

A copy of the NACC’s findings and its decision has been sent to the Attorney General’s Office , so that the case may be taken to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, with the recommendation that any ill-gotten assets be confiscated.

Among the assets he allegedly attempted to conceal are six items worth US$55,000 about 2 million baht, located in the country under the name of his wife Thanipa. He also allegedly attempted to conceal four items abroad worth 225 million Baht (US$6.1 million).

On January 4th, 2017, Prayad assumed the post as deputy secretary-general and provided false statements regarding six of his assets.

Today, NACC Chairman Pol Gen Watcharaphol Prasarnratchakit dismissed Prayat Puangjumpa from government service. Moreover, the NACC agreed that his assets should be confiscated and become state property.

Thailand’s Deputy Secretary-General of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), was dismissed from his position , over US$18 million in assets, much of which was placed overseas.

Mr Prayat appealed the decision but the NACC stood by its ruling.

On Monday, lawmakers in Thailand approved the nomination of Naree Tantasathien to become the country’s first woman to the office of the attorney general.

At a Senate confirmation hearing out of the 212 senators who attended the hearing, 205 voted in support with seven abstaining.

The Senate will now forward her name to His Majesty the King for a royal command appointing her Thailand’s new attorney-general. When confirmed by Royal command, Ms Naree will be Thailand’s 17th Attorney General and the first woman to hold the position.

She will replace Attorney General Mr. Singchai Thaninson, who is turning 65 this year and must retire from the office of attorney general.

New Attorney General Highly Educated

Ms Naree Tantasathien, 63, graduated in law from Chulalongkorn University and is a Thai barrister-at-law.

She also earned a master’s degree in comparative law from Howard University in the USA, a master’s degree in international law from The American University, Washington DC, and a master’s degree in international criminal cooperation from Vrije University of Brussels, in Belgium.

Ms Naree began working in 1985. It has been her pleasure to serve in the Department of Thonburi Criminal Litigation, the Attorney-General’s Office, and the Department of Legal Counsel.

She has handled many important cases and assignments, including the theft of Saudi jewellery, the murder of Saudi diplomats, energy contracts, commercial development contracts, joint investment contracts, and the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccination.