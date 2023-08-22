Connect with us

News

Urgent Evacuations in British Columbia as Severe Wildfires Spread: Officials Urge Responsible Actions
Advertisement

News

U.S. Court Ruling: AI-Generated Art Without Human Input Deemed Ineligible for Copyright Protection

News

Indiana's Abortion Ban Takes Effect as Supreme Court Denies Rehearing Request

News Ukraine War

[VIDEO] Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Destroyed By Ukraine Drone

News Regional News

Thailand Seeks to Shutdown Facebook Services After 200,000 People Scammed

News

Thailand Threatens to Shut Down Facebook over Scam Concerns

News

China's Central Bank Implements Key Interest Rate Cut to Boost Economic Growth

News

The Goldman Sachs Unit With Assets Of $29 Billion May Be Sold

News

First World Inflation Too! First Strike By New Zealand Doctors

News

It's Official: LEGO Group's New North American Headquarters Will Be In Boston

News

Luna-25 Lunar Mission Ends in Crash: Russia's Unsuccessful Attempt at Moon Landing

Business News

Thailand Inks Mini-Free Trade Deal With China's Yunnan Province To Enhance Collaboration

News

Trump Bypasses Republican Primary Debate, Stoking Controversy And Igniting Intra-Party Clash

News

Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tax on India's High Tariffs on American Goods

News

Sweltering Heatwave Grips Central US: Record High Temperatures and Health Concerns

News World News

Canary Islands President Says 75,000 Hectare Wildfire Started Deliberately

News World News

Canada Deploys Military to Tackle Fast-Spreading Wildfires

News World News

Women Choosing Polygamous Marriages in Tajikistan as Young Men Flee Poverty

News World News

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits California as Hurricane Hilary Approaches

News World News

Russia's Unmanned Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes on The Moon

News

Urgent Evacuations in British Columbia as Severe Wildfires Spread: Officials Urge Responsible Actions

Published

50 mins ago

on

Urgent Evacuations in British Columbia as Severe Wildfires Spread Officials Urge Responsible Actions

(CTN News) – Officials in the Canadian province of British Columbia urgently call on residents to heed evacuation orders as massive wildfires threaten communities.

The situation has become dire, with tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and a significant portion of the province engulfed in flames. Amidst this crisis, authorities are also urging wildfire tourists and drone operators to stay away to ensure the safety of emergency responders and aircraft engaged in firefighting efforts.

Evacuation Orders and Urgent Warnings:

As wildfires rage across large parts of the picturesque Okanagan Valley, including Kelowna, officials implore residents to take evacuation orders seriously.

Bowinn Ma, the province’s minister of emergency management, stresses the life-and-death importance of obeying these orders for the affected residents and the safety of first responders. Around 30,000 individuals are under evacuation orders, with another 36,000 on alert to potentially evacuate.

Fire Tourism and Drone Hazards:

Authorities are urging wildfire tourists and drone operators to avoid the affected areas. Flying drones near active wildfire zones poses a significant threat to firefighting aircraft, potentially grounding crucial missions.

British Columbia’s minister of forests, Bruce Ralston, emphasizes that now is not the time for irresponsible actions like flying drones near wildfires. Such actions are not only unsafe but also illegal.

Challenges and Impacts:

Kelowna, home to 150,000 residents, is shrouded in thick smoke as it copes with the latest wave of wildfires. These fires are part of an unprecedented wildfire season in Canada, with over 14 million hectares already burned—larger than Greece and nearly double the previous record. This crisis has resulted in loss of life, destruction of properties, and massive displacement of people.

Response and Support:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pledging federal resources to address the disaster. While the situation is grim, firefighters, emergency responders, and volunteers work tirelessly to contain the blazes and protect communities.

The ongoing wildfires have prompted evacuations in various regions, including the evacuation of Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, due to encroaching fires.

SEE ALSO: Canada Deploys Military to Tackle Fast-Spreading Wildfires
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs