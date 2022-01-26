Thailand Drops in 2021 World Corruption Index

Thailand has dropped six places in Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index which was released on Tuesday.

Despite scoring one more point than a year ago, the country dropped to 110th place with a score of 35 out of 100 in the 2021 survey. Thailand scored significantly below the global average score of 45 in the 2021 report, but no details are provided.

In its statement, the anti-corruption agency stated that countries in the Asia-Pacific region must do more to fight corruption. The index showed inertia along the Mekong River in Laos (30), Thailand (35), Cambodia (23) and Vietnam (39).

Thailand’s latest score is the same as its lowest point in 2013 and 2017. For 2019-2020, the country scored 36.

Thailand scores higher than other Asean nations

With a score of 85, Singapore ranked fourth least corrupt in the world and tops in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, Malaysia ranked 62nd with 48, ahead of Thailand.

Among 180 countries, South Sudan ranked the worst for corruption according to Transparency International. The country received a score of 11.

Among ASEAN members, Thailand ranked above the others. Brunei was not in the survey. Cambodia was last in Southeast Asia at 157th, 17 positions below Myanmar.

Based on surveys of experts and businesspeople, the Corruption Perceptions Index has ranked countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption since 1995.

According to the index, corruption is rated on a scale of zero to 100. Zero means highly corrupt, and nations with close to 100 points exhibit almost no corruption.

According to Transparency International, corruption undermines trust, weakens democracy, impedes economic development, and exacerbates inequality, poverty, social division, and the environmental crisis.

It is only by understanding how corruption works and the systems that enable it that we can expose corruption and hold the corrupt accountable.

