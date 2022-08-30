Connect with us

Thailand Appoints Its Very First Woman Attorney General
On Monday, lawmakers in Thailand approved the nomination of Naree Tantasathien to become the country’s first woman to the office of the attorney general.

At a Senate confirmation hearing out of the 212 senators who attended the hearing, 205 voted in support with seven abstaining.

The Senate will now forward her name to His Majesty the King for a royal command appointing her Thailand’s new attorney-general. When confirmed by Royal command, Ms Naree will be Thailand’s 17th Attorney General and the first woman to hold the position.

She will replace Attorney General Mr. Singchai Thaninson, who is turning 65 this year and must retire from the office of attorney general.

New Attorney General Highly Educated

Ms Naree Tantasathien, 63, graduated in law from Chulalongkorn University and is a Thai barrister-at-law. She also earned a master’s degree in comparative law from Howard University in the USA, a master’s degree in international law from The American University, Washington DC, and a master’s degree in international criminal cooperation from Vrije University of Brussels, in Belgium.

Ms Naree began working in 1985. It has been her pleasure to serve in the Department of Thonburi Criminal Litigation, the Attorney-General’s Office, and the Department of Legal Counsel.

She has handled many important cases and assignments, including the theft of Saudi jewellery, the murder of Saudi diplomats, energy contracts, commercial development contracts, joint investment contracts, and the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Also on Monday, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas was approved as the new national police chief, succeeding Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk who retires at the end of September.

In his capacity as acting prime minister, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon presided over a meeting of the NPPC to approve his promotion.

After a 6-0 vote, the commission endorsed the nomination of Pol Gen Damrongsak to replace the outgoing police chief, Pol Gen Suwat.

Pol Gen Damrongsak graduated from the Royal Thai Police Academy in Class 38 in 1963. He will only be in charge of the police force for one year since he is due to retire in 2023.

