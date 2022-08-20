(CTN News) – Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men will be given 50,000 monkeypox vaccine doses at Pride and other events.

It will depend on a number of factors, including the size of an event, the availability of health workers to administer injections, and how many people are considered at high risk for monkeypox.

The monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, is administered in two doses 28 days apart.

According to Bob Fenton, the White House monkeypox response coordinator, “more shots in arms will help us control the outbreak.”

As of now, the US is primarily administering the Jynneous vaccine, which is given in two doses 28 days apart.

Two weeks after the second dose, the maximum immune response is achieved.

Despite the fact that the vaccine is being offered at these events to those at high risk, it is a two-dose vaccine series, and receiving the vaccine at the event itself will not provide protection,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

Over 13,500 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country to date, with 98% of infections occurring in men.

Walensky said they are asking how education will happen, how we can do more outreach in some cases, whether testing will be available, and how vaccines will be available.

Related CTN News: