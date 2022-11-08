New Zealander, 63 Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket

Police on the resort island of Phuket found homemade firearms, grenades and ammunition at the home of a retired engineer from New Zealand on Monday morning.

Phuket Police identified the man as Mr. Gareth Davies, 63, from New Zealand.

Police searched his home in the Kathu district of Phuket following an investigation and tips from local villagers.

In his house, they found 7 rifles – including two assault rifles – 19 handguns, 11 grenades and ammunition.

He told Police that he traded guns online.

A police source said investigators had been monitoring him after some local residents gave them information.

He was a mechanical engineer and could make parts for guns with no registration.

Police said the New Zealander was in a firearms network, and investigators were expanding their search into his network.

Police said he could be both buyer and seller… The man’s home was also a production and modification base… Guns were tested there because there were a sound-proof ammo testing box and silencers,” the Police said.

Mr. Davies started using a wheelchair five years ago due to a bone illness. He entered the country on Feb 11, 2010, and currently holds a retirement visa extended to Nov 24, 2023.

He had lived in Phuket with a Thai wife of 20 years before her death, the police said.

Before his retirement, he had been a drilling platform engineer working offshore in the South of Thailand.