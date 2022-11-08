Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

New Zealander, 63 Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket
Advertisement

News Legal

Thai Government Does a 360 Reversal on Foreigners Owning Land

News Tech

Thailand to Crack Down on Cybercrime

News Health

The Last Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming on 8th November Until 2025. Here's why we're Fascinated by it

News

Subtropical Storm; Florida's East Coast Is Under Hurricane Watch Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Nicole

News Regional News

Cyber Police Warn Thai Women Over Romance Scams

News Automotive

Japan Warns Biden's $7500 EV Tax Credit Will Cost Auto Workers Jobs

News

Endpoint Hardening: Top 3 Things You Need to Know

News World News

Climate Activists Storm Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands

News Northern Thailand

Police Seize Assets Worth Bt90 Million in Northern Thailand

News News Asia

Price for Methamphetamine Pills Plunges to B2 Each in Thailand

News Regional News

Lamborghini Crashes at High Speed, Injuring 3 People

News Tech

Elon Musk Begins the Twitter Purge, Cutting Up to 3,500 Jobs

News Southern Thailand

Crash in Phuket Kills 2 Russian Tourists, Injures 2 French Tourists

Crime News

Police Bust Lottery Ticket Ponzi Scheme, 3 Gang Members Arrested

News

A Protest by Dozens of Grab Delivery Drivers in Bangkok to Demand Better Treatment

News News Asia

Pakistan's Imran Khan Survives Assassination Attempt

News Southern Thailand

Speeding Pickup Crashes into School Bus, 1 Dead, 7 Injured

News Northern Thailand

Police Hunt for Monk Wanted for Molestation in Northern Thailand

News

North Korea Is Accused By The United States Of Attempting To Conceal Ammunition Shipments To Russia

News

New Zealander, 63 Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket

Published

9 seconds ago

on

New Zealander Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket

Police on the resort island of Phuket found homemade firearms, grenades and ammunition at the home of a retired engineer from New Zealand on Monday morning.

Phuket Police identified the man as Mr. Gareth Davies, 63, from New Zealand.

Police searched his home in the Kathu district of Phuket following an investigation and tips from local villagers.

In his house, they found 7 rifles – including two assault rifles – 19 handguns, 11 grenades and ammunition.

He told Police that he traded guns online.

A police source said investigators had been monitoring him after some local residents gave them information.

He was a mechanical engineer and could make parts for guns with no registration.

Police said the New Zealander was in a firearms network, and investigators were expanding their search into his network.

Police said he could be both buyer and seller… The man’s home was also a production and modification base… Guns were tested there because there were a sound-proof ammo testing box and silencers,” the Police said.

Mr. Davies started using a wheelchair five years ago due to a bone illness. He entered the country on Feb 11, 2010, and currently holds a retirement visa extended to Nov 24, 2023.

He had lived in Phuket with a Thai wife of 20 years before her death, the police said.

Before his retirement, he had been a drilling platform engineer working offshore in the South of Thailand.

74-Year-Old American Falls to His Death in Phuket

74-Year-Old American Falls to His Death in Phuket
Related Topics:
Continue Reading