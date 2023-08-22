Thailand Threatens to Shut Down Facebook over Scam Concerns

(CTN News) – Thailand’s Digital Minister is taking a strong stance against Meta Platforms’ Facebook due to the proliferation of scams affecting over 200,000 individuals in the country.

The minister has announced plans to seek court intervention to shut down Facebook’s services in Thailand unless immediate action is taken to address the issue of fake pages conducting fraudulent activities.

1. Minister’s Ultimatum: Shut Down Facebook or Combat Scams:

Thailand’s Digital Minister, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, has issued a stark ultimatum to Meta Platforms’ Facebook, asserting that if the platform does not effectively tackle the ongoing scams, legal action will be pursued to shut down its operations in the country.

Despite repeated requests by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Facebook has allegedly failed to address the presence of scam advertisements on its platform.

These scams involve fraudulent activities like luring users to invest in fictitious companies, impersonating government entities like the Securities and Exchange Commission, and engaging in deceptive digital currency trading.

Frustrated by the lack of response from Facebook, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is preparing to present evidence of the platform’s alleged wrongdoing to the court. The ministry aims to demonstrate the extent of the scam problem and the need for decisive action.

Ministry spokesperson Wetang Phuangsup has underscored the gravity of the situation, indicating that the court could take drastic measures.

If substantial evidence of wrongdoing is presented, the court could opt to shut down individual pages and accounts involved in scams or, in a more severe scenario, decide to shut down the entire Facebook platform in Thailand.

Nature of Scams and Consequences for Facebook:

The scams on Facebook encompass a range of deceitful activities that prey on unsuspecting users. From fake investment opportunities to impersonations of authoritative bodies, these scams damage users financially and undermine public trust in online platforms.

The government’s stance reflects the seriousness with which such fraudulent activities are viewed.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on Meta Platforms for its response. The company has yet to provide an official comment on Thailand’s threat to shut down Facebook in response to the rampant scams.

