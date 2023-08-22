Connect with us

News

Thailand Threatens to Shut Down Facebook over Scam Concerns
Advertisement

News

China's Central Bank Implements Key Interest Rate Cut to Boost Economic Growth

News

The Goldman Sachs Unit With Assets Of $29 Billion May Be Sold

News

First World Inflation Too! First Strike By New Zealand Doctors

News

It's Official: LEGO Group's New North American Headquarters Will Be In Boston

News

Luna-25 Lunar Mission Ends in Crash: Russia's Unsuccessful Attempt at Moon Landing

Business News

Thailand Inks Mini-Free Trade Deal With China's Yunnan Province To Enhance Collaboration

News

Trump Bypasses Republican Primary Debate, Stoking Controversy And Igniting Intra-Party Clash

News

Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tax on India's High Tariffs on American Goods

News

Sweltering Heatwave Grips Central US: Record High Temperatures and Health Concerns

News World News

Canary Islands President Says 75,000 Hectare Wildfire Started Deliberately

News World News

Canada Deploys Military to Tackle Fast-Spreading Wildfires

News World News

Women Choosing Polygamous Marriages in Tajikistan as Young Men Flee Poverty

News World News

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits California as Hurricane Hilary Approaches

News World News

Russia's Unmanned Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes on The Moon

News

Inflation, Political Woes Bring Stocks Down For Second Week

News

Best And Worst States For Retirement In 2023: Savings And Geographical Considerations

News

Michael Jackson Lawsuits Alleging Sex Abuse Can be Revived, US Appeals Court Says

News

Japanese PM Kishida Visits Fukushima Plant Amid Controversial Radioactive Water Release Plans

News

21 Indian Students Deported from the US in a Single Day

News

Thailand Threatens to Shut Down Facebook over Scam Concerns

Published

53 mins ago

on

Thailand Threatens to Shut Down Facebook over Scam Concerns

(CTN News) – Thailand’s Digital Minister is taking a strong stance against Meta Platforms’ Facebook due to the proliferation of scams affecting over 200,000 individuals in the country.

The minister has announced plans to seek court intervention to shut down Facebook’s services in Thailand unless immediate action is taken to address the issue of fake pages conducting fraudulent activities.

1. Minister’s Ultimatum: Shut Down Facebook or Combat Scams:

Thailand’s Digital Minister, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, has issued a stark ultimatum to Meta Platforms’ Facebook, asserting that if the platform does not effectively tackle the ongoing scams, legal action will be pursued to shut down its operations in the country.

Despite repeated requests by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Facebook has allegedly failed to address the presence of scam advertisements on its platform.

These scams involve fraudulent activities like luring users to invest in fictitious companies, impersonating government entities like the Securities and Exchange Commission, and engaging in deceptive digital currency trading.

Frustrated by the lack of response from Facebook, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is preparing to present evidence of the platform’s alleged wrongdoing to the court. The ministry aims to demonstrate the extent of the scam problem and the need for decisive action.

Ministry spokesperson Wetang Phuangsup has underscored the gravity of the situation, indicating that the court could take drastic measures.

If substantial evidence of wrongdoing is presented, the court could opt to shut down individual pages and accounts involved in scams or, in a more severe scenario, decide to shut down the entire Facebook platform in Thailand.

Must Read: UK Government Invests £100 Million to Secure AI Chip Foothold Amid Global Competition

Nature of Scams and Consequences for Facebook:

The scams on Facebook encompass a range of deceitful activities that prey on unsuspecting users. From fake investment opportunities to impersonations of authoritative bodies, these scams damage users financially and undermine public trust in online platforms.

The government’s stance reflects the seriousness with which such fraudulent activities are viewed.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on Meta Platforms for its response. The company has yet to provide an official comment on Thailand’s threat to shut down Facebook in response to the rampant scams.

Related CTN News:

Google Abandons Plan For Nvidia GPU-Equipped Chromebooks, Disappointing Gaming Enthusiasts

Telegram Introduces Stories Feature For All Users, Allowing Editable And Customizable Content

Netflix Expands Gaming Testing To TVs And Computers, Aims For Broader Accessibility
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs