Thailand’s Covid-19 Deaths Drop Below Daily Road Death Toll

Thailand registered 54 covid-19 fatalities on Sunday, falling below the National average of road accident deaths of 56 according to The World Health Organization.

The country also registered 8,081 newly-registered Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This compared with 8,450 new cases and 58 Coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 10,588 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from Covid-19.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,324,850 Covid-19 cases, including 2,101,415 cases this year, with 4,204,483 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,088 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,390 so far this year.

Covid-19 cases dropping

The highest number of Covid-19 related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 497,045 in 24 hours to 516.45 million The worldwide death toll went up by 1,946 to 6.27 million.

The United States had the most cases at 83.53 million, up 77,116, and the most deaths at 1.02 million, up 291.

Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization, Thailand’s roads continue to be the deadliest in Southeast Asia and among the worst in the world.

Stating that approximately 20,000 people die in road accidents each year, or about 56 deaths a day. Experts also say the extremely high road death toll in Thailand is actually under-reported.

Worst drivers in the world

Prommin Kantiya, director of the Accident Prevention Network in Thailand, says Thailand may have the world’s highest road fatality rates and deadliest roads.

Attempts to suspend the licenses of negligent drivers and to make people pay traffic tickets have all failed, but experts say enforcing traffic laws is key to safer roads.

Experts also say that instead of regulating driving standards and qualifications, the Transport Ministry focuses on building roads and issuing driver’s licenses.

The majority of accidents are supposedly the result of bad driving. However, a study indicates that 73% of road accidents are caused by driver misconduct, not weather or road conditions.

The Highway Police have installed traffic cameras in order to combat bad driving and to avoid being face-to-face with motorists. It is intended to reduce confrontations and bribery.

In spite of numerous government efforts to reduce road traffic deaths, they show no signs of abating.