Thailand Sees Tourism Boom After Covid-19 Restrictions Removed

On July 1, 2022, Thailand completely reopened to foreign visitors eliminating entry restrictions, particularly the Thailand Pass regis­tration requirement.

Tourism operators and other related businesses have welcomed the move, hoping that an expected surge in foreign tourists will help the tourism sector get back on its feet after being hit by the economic impacts of the government’s Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, more than 900,000 foreign tourists were expected monthly from July 1, when the Thailand Pass requirement was ended.

During the high season, the number of foreign tourists is expected to reach 1.5 million per month, he speculated.

Direct Flights to Phuket

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, chairman of the Phuket Tourism Council, told the Bangkok Post that since the removal of the Thailand Pass requirement tourism in Phuket is now starting to improve. Many airlines have sought to launch direct flights from countries including India to Phuket.

Airlines from South Korea will also resume direct flights to Phuket, Thailand shortly, he added.

Despite a low season, Phuket currently has between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors per day, particularly from India, with arrivals in the region of between 3,000 and 4,000 per day.

Mr. Thanet said that if the number of foreign visitors to Phuket reaches 30% of Pre-pandemic levels this year, Phuket expects to generate over 100 billion baht in revenue.

Tourism Rebounding in Northern Thailand

In northern Thailand, Chiang Mai governor Prachon Pratsakul said the Covid-19 situation in the northern province has improved considerably, with case numbers falling to single digits.

Local businesses and activities, such as seminars, meetings, and exhibitions, have helped revive the economy, he said.

Since Chiang Mai is a popular tourist destination, the end of the Thailand Pass will also help boost tourism in the northern provinces.

It is still difficult to cope with the economic situation, rising fuel prices, and high living costs, he admitted.

Tourists in Pattaya and Hua Hin

In central Thailand, Pattaya’s newly elected Mayor Mr. Poramet Ngampichet said the government’s decision to remove covid-19 restrictions and allow nightspots to open until 2 am will definitely revive tourism in Pattaya.

He said will be a whole host of activities to welcome tourists starting this month, including the Pattaya Marathon on July 16-17, the Pattaya Music Festival next month or in September, and the Pattaya Fireworks Festival in November.

Meanwhile, in Hua Hin, Thailand mayor, Nopporn Wutthikul, said that 40–50% of foreign visitors to Hua Hin are from Scandinavian countries.

The majority of them stay here for a minimum of two to three months, but some decide to settle down here permanently after retiring, Mr. Nopporn said.

From now until September 30, golfers can enjoy some of the best courses in Hua Hin and the Cha-am district of Phetchaburi thanks to a new promotion.

He said golfers can purchase four coupons for 3,500 baht, which can be used at hotels, golf courses, restaurants, water parks, spas, and wellness facilities.