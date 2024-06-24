Modi Calls for ‘Consensus’ As Indian Parliament Meets After Elections.

(CTN News) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to a newly confident opposition for “consensus” on Monday, as parliament convened following an electoral setback that led him to form a coalition government for the first time in ten years.

There are high expectations for the first session, which will take place until July 3, as a glimpse into PM Modi’s agenda for his third term, including Rahul Gandhi’s possible appointment as opposition leader, a position that has been vacant since 2014.

The previous two terms of Modi were characterized by significant victories for his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), enabling his administration to pass legislation through parliament with relatively little debate as compared to other government administrations.

The 73-year-old leader is expected to adjust his Hindu-nationalist priorities in order to accommodate his coalition partners, focusing less on infrastructure, social welfare, and economic growth, and more on infrastructure and social welfare.

It was in the course of a speech Modi delivered before entering parliament that he stressed the importance of consensus in the governance of the country and urged the opposition to engage constructively in debates and discussions in order not to disrupt the proceedings in parliament.

There was opposition from some of his opponents as well as support from his supporters as lawmakers, including Rahul Gandhi, swore their oath of office despite objections from some of their supporters.

A proud Modi spoke to the crowd about serving India.

Despite the media’s expectation that a vigorous debate will take place as a result of a stronger opposition, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, once again stressed the importance of a peaceful and productive session.

Despite the fact that predictions were predicting a decline in Congress’ parliamentary representation, Rahul Gandhi’s unexpected achievement of nearly doubling its seats represented a significant achievement for his party.

In addition to Gandhi having a long lineage of political influence in Indian politics, he comes from a family that has been prominent for generations, with roots going back to the leader of the Indian independence movement, Jawaharlal Nehru.

According to parliamentary regulations, there must be a minimum of 10% representation of the opposition party in the lower house of the parliament, which consists of 543 members.

Since the Congress fell short of the threshold for a single opposition leader position after two poor elections, the position remained vacant for nearly a decade as a result of two poor elections.

On the first day of the parliamentary session, newly elected officials will take their oaths of office, including two controversial figures elected while in custody who may not be able to attend the ceremony due to pending restrictions.

There has been a strong focus on the Hindu faith during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as prime minister, causing concern among the minorities, particularly the Muslim community, over his strong support for the Hindu faith.

The BJP did not have a good performance in this year’s election, recording 240 seats, but Modi’s government is still dependent. It receives support from a variety of minor parties despite the BJP’s poor performance.

While key BJP members are expected to retain their positions and coalition allies are expected to gain several cabinet posts in exchange for their support, the composition of Modi’s government remains largely unchanged.

There is an expectation that the election of the speaker of the lower house, who plays a significant role in overseeing the proceedings of the lower house, is going to take place with contenders from both the coalition allies and the BJP.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand: A Top Global MICE Destination Generating Over 1.2 Trillion Baht