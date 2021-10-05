Take an Exotic Elephant Overnight Tour in Phuket

Travellers are, by nature, adventurous. They always want to experience something completely new on their holidays that will provide them with memories for the rest of their lives, not to mention bragging rights over their friends and family. One of the experiences that are growing in popularity, is to experience an overnight tour with the elephants in Phuket, Thailand.

Taking an overnight tour with them actually takes a couple of days of your time. You’ll be picked from your accommodation (if you’re staying in one of the major tourist resort towns) early in the morning of day one and be dropped off back at your residence in the late morning of day two.

You’ll be out in the jungle, away from civilisation, with a herd of gentle and friendly. You’ll also have a comfortable accommodation in a spacious tent and be fed delicious Thai buffet meals. You’ll be able to explore the surrounding jungle environs or spend as much as you want feeding, bathing, and playing with the elephants.

Elephant Jungle Safari conducts the tour at their sanctuary in the jungles of Phuket. Here’s the complete schedule for an unforgettable overnight tour in Phuket with some of them you’ll soon get to know on a first-name basis. Be prepared to get muddy and wet, work with elephant poo, and love every single minute of it.

Day One

You arrive at the trailhead of the sanctuary around 8 AM, where you’ll enjoy a snack and a beverage while you listen to a guide introduce you to the programme and give a bit of background into the habits of the elephants that you’ll be observing.

The walk to the campground is a bit of a hike, so be sure and wear comfortable walking shoes. Once you arrive at the campground, you’ll eat a meal and get ready to meet the elephants. First, though, you’ll help prepare some natural dietary supplements to feed to the elephants as you get to know them.

The rest of the afternoon you’ll spend interacting with the elephants. You’ll take a mud spa with them, swim with them, and at the end of the afternoon, join them in a giant outdoor elephant shower.

After drying off and changing, you’ll eat a late lunch of pad Thai and have the rest of the evening to explore the area, eat dinner, rest in your tent, or see what the elephants are up to after dark.

Day Two

You’ll be awakened early and given time to get ready before breakfast. After breakfast, you’ll be invited to join in and learn how to make paper and soap from elephant poo. Notice we said, “invited”. If you’d rather avoid this activity, you can get a jump on feeding the elephants and saying your goodbyes them and staff.

You’ll be transported back to civilisation with fond memories of the night you spent in the jungle with them. Contact Elephant Jungle Safari if this sounds like an experience you or the entire family would enjoy having.