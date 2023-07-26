Connect with us

News

Thailand Returns 400-500 Million Baht to China from Seized Illegal Chinese Businesses
Advertisement

News

Bank of England to Raise Bank Rate to 5.25% on August 3, with Two More Hikes Expected by Year-End

News

Fire Collapses New York Construction Crane's Arm, Scattering Pedestrians

News

IMF Urges Coordinated Efforts to Tackle Climate Change Risks for Developing Economies

News

Modi to Face No-Trust Vote in Parliament Over Manipur Violence

News

Urgent Appeals: Calls To Halt Imminent Executions In Singapore For Drug-Related Convictions

News

SPB Lifts Restrictions on US Dollar Imports for Exchange Companies

News

China And Russian And Delegation To Attend North Korea's Korean War 70th Armistice Anniversary

News

Unraveling The Enigma: A Pinnacle Hearing On UFOs And Government Secrets

News

Florida Supreme Court Issues Unanimous Reprimand In Nikolas Cruz Trial: Questioning Judicial Impartiality

News News Asia

Doctor and Daughter Arrested in Japan Over Beheading of Man in Hotel

News Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Vote Postponed Pending Constitutional Court Ruling

News News Asia

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Replaced After 4 Week Disappearance

News

Milking Break and Production Costs Creating a Cows Milk Shortage in Thailand

News

India Now has AI News Anchors: Meet Lisa, the First AI-Generated News Presenter

News

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Replaced by Predecessor Wang Yi

News

Anticipated Tourism Windfall: Phuket's Long Holiday Set To Generate Over 2 Billion Baht

News

Biden Administration Sues Texas Governor Greg Abbott Over Rio Grande Floating Barrier

Health News

Thailand To Host IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025: A Monumental Achievement In Southeast Asia's Medical Landscape

News

U.S. Blinken Discusses Pakistan's Vital Economic And Afghanistan Matters With FM Bilawal

News

Thailand Returns 400-500 Million Baht to China from Seized Illegal Chinese Businesses

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Thailand Returns 400-500 Million Baht to China from Seized Illegal Chinese Businesses

(CTN News) – Thailand’s recent decision to return approximately 400 to 500 million baht to China, seized from illegal businesses operated by Chinese nationals within the country, has caused a stir among its citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam’s explanation that the move followed a seven-year-old criminal case involving a Chinese scammer has left many Thai netizens expressing their disagreement.

While the Chinese government was overwhelmed by the gesture, the decision has led to heated discussions about allocating the funds and its implications for Thailand’s domestic priorities.

The Controversial Gesture:

During a recent visit to China, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam handed over the seized money to China’s Minister of Interior Li Fangshu, showcasing the country’s cooperation in combating illegal activities.

The money was connected to a case where a Chinese scammer deceived thousands of his compatriots before fleeing to Thailand and investing the ill-gotten gains in Thai real estate.

However, China’s Interior Minister expressed concerns that the victims might not come forward to claim the money due to its association with illegal activities, leading to the decision to allocate the funds to the government budget.

National Dissent:

Despite the government’s intention to cooperate and display goodwill, many Thai netizens have voiced strong dissent over the decision to return the seized money to China.

They argue that the funds should have been utilized for domestic purposes, such as funding essential infrastructure projects and social initiatives within Thailand.

Some netizens cite legal grounds that suggest the forfeited properties should belong to the country as per Section 35 of the Criminal Law. The move has sparked discussions on whether the government is prioritizing foreign relations over the country’s own interests and sovereignty.

Perception of Chinese Influence:

The decision has also amplified concerns among the Thai population about the perceived influence of Chinese nationals and businesses.

Some netizens claim that illegal Chinese businesses receive support from the Thai government, leading to the exploitation of Thai resources and citizens.

The gesture has raised questions about the impact of Chinese investments and the extent of control exerted by China in Thailand’s affairs.

Calls for National Unity:

Amidst the divisive discussions, some Thai citizens are urging their fellow countrymen to prioritize unity and act in the nation’s best interest.

While they acknowledge the importance of maintaining diplomatic ties, they stress the need to ensure that Thailand’s domestic needs and priorities are not compromised.

Conclusion:

Thailand’s decision to return seized money to China, following a high-profile criminal case, has ignited a heated national debate. While the Chinese government appreciated the gesture, many Thai netizens remain dissatisfied, questioning the allocation of the funds and expressing concerns about the influence of Chinese businesses in the country.

As the discussions continue, it remains crucial for the Thai government to strike a balance between maintaining international relations and safeguarding the interests of its citizens and national development.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs