Connect with us

News

Bank of England to Raise Bank Rate to 5.25% on August 3, with Two More Hikes Expected by Year-End
Advertisement

News

Fire Collapses New York Construction Crane's Arm, Scattering Pedestrians

News

IMF Urges Coordinated Efforts to Tackle Climate Change Risks for Developing Economies

News

Modi to Face No-Trust Vote in Parliament Over Manipur Violence

News

Urgent Appeals: Calls To Halt Imminent Executions In Singapore For Drug-Related Convictions

News

SPB Lifts Restrictions on US Dollar Imports for Exchange Companies

News

China And Russian And Delegation To Attend North Korea's Korean War 70th Armistice Anniversary

News

Unraveling The Enigma: A Pinnacle Hearing On UFOs And Government Secrets

News

Florida Supreme Court Issues Unanimous Reprimand In Nikolas Cruz Trial: Questioning Judicial Impartiality

News News Asia

Doctor and Daughter Arrested in Japan Over Beheading of Man in Hotel

News Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Vote Postponed Pending Constitutional Court Ruling

News News Asia

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Replaced After 4 Week Disappearance

News

Milking Break and Production Costs Creating a Cows Milk Shortage in Thailand

News

India Now has AI News Anchors: Meet Lisa, the First AI-Generated News Presenter

News

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Replaced by Predecessor Wang Yi

News

Anticipated Tourism Windfall: Phuket's Long Holiday Set To Generate Over 2 Billion Baht

News

Biden Administration Sues Texas Governor Greg Abbott Over Rio Grande Floating Barrier

Health News

Thailand To Host IDF World Diabetes Congress 2025: A Monumental Achievement In Southeast Asia's Medical Landscape

News

U.S. Blinken Discusses Pakistan's Vital Economic And Afghanistan Matters With FM Bilawal

Entertainment News

Chinese-Canadian Rapper Kris Wu Yifan Appeals Rape Conviction: Beijing Court Hearing Update

News

Bank of England to Raise Bank Rate to 5.25% on August 3, with Two More Hikes Expected by Year-End

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Bank of England to Raise Bank Rate to 5.25% on August 3, with Two More Hikes Expected by Year-End

(CTN News) – In a recent Reuters poll, it was revealed that the Bank of England (BoE) plans to raise its Bank Rate by a quarter-point to 5.25% on August 3, making borrowing the costliest since early 2008.

Economists Divided on the Final Interest Rate Move for 2023

This decision comes amid soaring inflation rates, nearly four times higher than the Bank of England’s 2% target, despite already implementing 13 rate increases since December 2021. Economists are now forecasting two more rate hikes by the end of the year to combat persistent price pressures.

The Bank of England faced criticism for its unclear communication, but it surprised markets with a 50 basis points increase in June, leading to expectations of a 6.50% terminal rate.

However, inflation dropped more than anticipated in the past month, resulting in a scaling back of rate rise bets, aligning economists and markets on a smaller move in August with 5.75% as the peak rate.

Inflation Eases Slightly, but Challenges Remain for the Bank of England

Approximately 70% of economists in the poll expect a 25 basis point increase on August 3, while only 20 predicted a half point rise.

Despite the lower inflation figures, many believe the Bank of England will return to a 25 bps pace of tightening in August. Wage inflation remains a significant concern, with services price inflation remaining high and wage growth running above 7%.

Looking ahead, most participants predict a quarter point rise in September following the August hike. There is, however, uncertainty about another 25 basis point increase in the fourth quarter. The median peak rate forecast remains at 5.75%, but almost half of respondents still believe it could peak at 5.50%.

Forecasts for the Bank Rate at year-end span a wide range, with predictions ranging from 5.25% to 6.00%. The British economy is expected to grow by 0.2% this year and expand by 0.7% in 2024, though a handful of economists fear a possible recession by year-end.

Inflation projections show a steady decline, with an average of 7.4% this year, 2.9% in 2024, and 2.0% in 2025. Most respondents believe core inflation will be slightly lower by year-end, with wage inflation identified as the primary driver of core inflation in the coming months.

In summary, the Bank of England is gearing up for further interest rate hikes to combat surging inflation, but economic uncertainties and wage inflation dynamics present challenges in fine-tuning the monetary policy.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs