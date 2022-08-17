Connect with us

Beer Truck Crashes and Overturns Killing 44 Year-Old Driver
News

Beer Truck Crashes and Overturns Killing 44 Year-Old Driver

Beer Truck Crashes and Overturns Killing 44 Year-Old Driver

A trailer-truck loaded with beer cases overturned on a curve in northeastern Thailand on Tuesday morning, killing the driver who was trapped underneath the wreckage.

Khon Kaen police said the accident occurred about 7.30 am.

Emergency responders reported that the trailer-truck was lying upside down on the side of the road, after failing to make the bend in the road.

Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to lift the truck so they could open the driver’s door and get to the trapped driver. Sadly, he did not make it out alive.

The driver was identified as Apichart Phupuak, 44, of the Nong Bua Daeng district of Chaiyaphum. The body of his deceased was taken to Puay Noy Hospital for postmortem examination.

Khon Kaen police said the driver was the only person in the truck. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The beer company was informed of the accident after it had taken place. The beer cargo was estimated to have been damaged to the tune of Bt1.5 million(US$42,300) as a result of the incident.

Read: Truck Driver Busted for Faking Theft of 186 Cases of Beer
