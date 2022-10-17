Connect with us

Flood Situation in Phuket has Improved Today (Monday).
(CTN News) – After heavy rains caused by a tropical depression brought heavy rains to the island of Phuket today (Monday), the flood situation has improved.

During the past few days, the floodwaters in Phuket Old Town have receded, particularly around the clock tower, which was covered with water that was 30cm deep. For safety reasons, some roads are closed due to the current weather conditions.

The floodwater levels continue to drop in some low-lying areas, but the floodwater levels remain high in some low-lying areas. However, three sub-districts are still underwater in the Thalang district.

Phuket Town suffers worst flooding for the first time in 50 years

A resident of Phuket told reporters that they did not expect the island to flood and that it was the first time in 50 years the island had experienced flash flooding.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew has ordered that a disaster relief center be set up and that officials be deployed to help residents in need.

Rawat Areerob, the president of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), has announced that volunteers are offering food to those affected by the floods and have established soup kitchens as part of their relief efforts.

Aside from that, he said that all authorities, such as the Phuket City Municipality, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in Phuket, local leaders and the private sector are ready to assist those affected by the disaster.

There is still time for people in Phuket affected by the floods to contact the Provincial Administrative Organization in Phuket.

“In case there are people in Phuket Municipality who are suffering from floods or in need of sandbags, please contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division at Phuket Municipality at Tel: 076-211111, or call the emergency hotline 199, or call the Phuket Municipality hotline 1132,” Mr. Saroj said.

