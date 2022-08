According to the California Independent System Operator’s “Flex Alert,” high temperatures are pushing up energy demand, mainly from air conditioning, and tightening power supplies.

As record-breaking temperatures are forecast throughout much of the West, additional Flex Alerts may be issued during the Labor Day weekend.

The grid operator had said Tuesday that voluntary conservation would be necessary through the holiday weekend.

Among other measures, it has issued an order restricting maintenance from noon to 10 p.m. until Sept. 6.

According to the grid operator, California’s peak electricity demand will reach 48,000 megawatts on Monday.

In the afternoons and evenings, when the grid is stressed and solar production is down, voluntary conservation is best.

You can save energy by raising the thermostat, not using major appliances, and turning off the lights.

Cal ISO said on Tuesday that if weather or grid conditions worsen, the ISO may issue a series of emergency notifications to access additional resources and prepare market participants.

Concerns about California’s power grid accompanied the heat wave. The grid was overloaded in August 2020 due to a record heat wave.

Residents and businesses were affected by rolling blackouts for two consecutive nights.

A five-year extension of the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant is being proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to ensure reliable power supplies due to climate change.

Pacific Gas & Electric’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant would continue to operate beyond its 2025 scheduled closure.

There is a high risk of wildfires in much of the west, as well as triple-digit temperatures without overnight relief.

The big weather story this week will be a prolonged, possibly record-breaking heat wave. An upper level ridge is associated with it, according to the National Weather Service.

What causes heat wave California?

persistent humid heat, making them more likely to succumb. California are caused by a specific weather pattern characterized by high atmospheric pressure in the Great Plains and low pressure off California’s coast which together draw warm moist air from the south.

