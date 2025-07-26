Thailand, Cambodian Fighting Intensifies, 751 Schools Shuttered, War Crimes Accusations Surface

BANGKOK – Tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border boiled over on Friday, July 26, 2025, as military clashes broke out at nine critical spots. The old border dispute, rooted in disagreements dating back over a hundred years, turned deadly.

Lives were lost, tens of thousands forced to leave their homes, and Thailand shut its border checkpoints with Cambodia. The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) ordered 751 schools in four neighbouring provinces to close temporarily.

As the violence spread, Thai officials blamed Cambodia for war crimes, claiming its troops attacked civilian areas and hospitals, which goes against international law.

Nine Trouble Spots See Heavy Fighting

Trouble began early Thursday and only worsened on Friday. Thai and Cambodian forces exchanged gunfire, artillery, and rocket fire across nine locations along their 508-mile border.

Key areas included land near the ancient Ta Moan Thom Temple in Surin (Thailand) and Oddar Meanchey (Cambodia), Preah Vihear Temple, Ta Krabey Temple, and the Emerald Triangle, where Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos meet. Additional fighting broke out in Thailand’s Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, and Buriram provinces, plus Cambodia’s Preah Vihear and Choam Khsant districts.

Events unfolded quickly. On Wednesday, a landmine blast injured five Thai soldiers, one of whom lost a leg. Thailand blamed Cambodia for using Russian-made mines, which Cambodia denied, pointing instead to leftover unexploded ordnance.

Tensions only climbed after Thai troops spotted a Cambodian drone near Ta Moan Thom Temple Thursday morning, then accused Cambodian soldiers of crossing into Thai territory. Cambodia replied that Thai forces started it by placing barbed wire and flying a drone, forcing them to defend their position.

By Friday, the fighting was even more intense. Thai military spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said there were now clashes in nine separate areas, up from six before. Thai F-16 jet fighters struck seven Cambodian military targets, including two near Preah Vihear Temple. Cambodian forces reportedly fired BM-21 rockets into Thai civilian areas, hitting a Si Sa Ket gas station and Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak Hospital.

Borders Shut and Civilians Evacuated

To protect its citizens, Thailand closed all 17 official border crossings with Cambodia on Thursday. This stopped the movement of people and goods between the two countries. The closures came soon after Cambodia downgraded diplomatic ties, sending Thailand’s ambassador home and recalling its embassy team.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Cambodia to stop attacks on civilians and soldiers, calling the strikes “serious violations of Thailand’s sovereignty.”

More than 130,000 people have been displaced by the fighting. Thai officials moved more than 100,000 people from 80 villages in Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, and Buriram provinces to safer areas such as Surindra Rajabhat University in Surin.

Cambodian officials said they have evacuated 5,000 people, including 1,500 families, from Oddar Meanchey province. Videos on social media showed families running for safety as gunfire and explosions sounded nearby, with many sheltering in bunkers and pagodas.

751 Schools Closed for Safety

Obec ordered 751 schools across the affected provinces to close immediately, covering all schools within 50 kilometres of the border. “The safety of our children comes first,” an Obec spokesperson said. “With heavy fighting nearby, we can’t allow normal classes.” The closures have kept thousands of students home, with no sign of when they might return.

The Thai Ministry of Public Health confirmed at least 14 deaths so far, including 13 civilians and one soldier. Forty-six people have been hurt, with 32 listed as civilians and 14 as soldiers.

One of the worst attacks was a Cambodian rocket strike on a gas station in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district, killing six people, while another attack near Phanom Dong Rak Hospital left many hurt and caused heavy damage. Cambodia has released only limited casualty details, reporting one civilian death and five injuries in Oddar Meanchey.

Thailand Blasts Cambodia for War Crimes

Thailand’s government sharply criticized Cambodia’s actions, accusing them of “grave war crimes” for targeting civilian areas like hospitals and homes. Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin called the hospital attack a direct breach of international law and the Geneva Conventions.

The Foreign Ministry said, “Cambodia’s attacks on civilian and non-military targets violate the principles of neighbourly relations and damage their credibility in the world.”

Cambodia’s Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority accused Thailand of using banned cluster bombs in Phnom Khmouch and Techo Thammachart Village, but Thailand has not responded to these claims.

Cluster munitions have been banned by many countries due to the danger they pose to civilians. Cambodia’s Defence Ministry also claimed Thai jets bombed a road near Preah Vihear Temple and shelled a primary school in Oddar Meanchey, calling the strikes “brutal and inhumane.”

World leaders have voiced their concern. The United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting on Friday at Cambodia’s request. The United States, China, Australia, Japan, and the European Union urged an immediate ceasefire.

Malaysia, which chairs ASEAN, suggested a truce that Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet supported, but Thailand reportedly pulled back from its initial support. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the situation “could escalate into a state of war” but stressed that Thailand wants to resolve the crisis through direct talks, not third-party intervention.

Decades-Old Feud Fuels Today’s Conflict

The dispute traces back to old treaties between the Kingdom of Siam and French-run Cambodia. The row around the Preah Vihear Temple flared again in 1962 after the International Court of Justice awarded it to Cambodia.

Tensions have risen in recent months, with a deadly clash in May and a February incident where Thai authorities blocked Cambodian visitors from singing their national anthem at Ta Moan Thom. Political turmoil in Thailand worsened after a leaked call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, leading to her suspension while she faces an ethics probe.

People living along the Thai-Cambodian border are anxious as fighting continues, fearing the violence could spread. The closure of schools, checkpoints, and hospitals, along with large-scale evacuations, highlights the cost ordinary people face in this crisis.

Both armies continue to build up their forces and trade blame, leaving little sign of a quick peace. Thailand’s military says it will protect its territory, while Cambodia insists it is responding to action by Thai troops. Calls for peace from the international community offer a small hope, yet so far, the border remains a conflict zone, and those caught in between suffer most.

