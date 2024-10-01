Google Announces Plans to Invest US$1 Billion to Build Data Center and Cloud Region in Thailand.

The President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, Ms. Ruth Porat announced Google plans to invest US$1 billion to build its data center and cloud region in Thailand.

The Data Center and Cloud Region in Thailand is expected to create more than 14,000 jobs between 2025-2029 and boost the economy by approximately 4 billion US dollars or approximately 140 billion baht by 2029.

Ms. Porat announcement comes after she met with Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra at Government House where they discussed the progress of the company’s investment projects in Thailand and cooperation for the growth of the digital economy and society under the concept of Leave No Thai Behind.

The Prime Minister hosted a reception for Ms. Ruth Porat and her team at Santi Maitri Building, Government House, and gave a statement to congratulate the company on the official announcement of its investment in Thailand, saying that she was pleased to welcome Ms. Ruth Porat and the team from Google, a company well-known among the Thai people.

The Prime Minister Paethongtarn thanked Google for trusting in Thailand’s potential to support Google’s business operations and believes that their discussion will further promote cooperation between the government and Google.

She said that the government of Thailand is committed to driving closer cooperation in the long term and seeking ways to make cooperation progress and benefit all parties.

The government’s Cloud First Policy focuses on efficient data management to improve government operations and services to the public to be more efficient and secure, including AI technology, which the government is ready to provide useful knowledge to the public to create correct understanding and be in line with Google’s approach and international standards.

Google While Help Drive Thailand’s Digital Transformation

The Prime Minister said that strengthening the digital economy in partnership with Google is one of the key goals to drive Thailand’s transformation. The government aims to build essential digital capabilities to support self-development, work efficiency and innovation, which will help reduce inequality and create more opportunities for everyone.

In addition, the Prime Minister emphasized Thailand’s potential, with a resilient digital infrastructure and stable public utilities, along with maintaining technological neutrality.

Thailand’s digital demand continues to grow due to its extensive 5G network and large digital population, the Prime Minister said.

The government will continue to expand clean energy initiatives and improve the regulatory landscape to promote a thriving digital ecosystem. The government is actively working to create clean energy mechanisms, such as direct power purchase agreements (PPAs) and expanding new options to support greater access to clean energy.

In addition, the government recognizes the importance of creating a digital regulatory environment conducive to the development of the digital economy.

Thailand’s Cloud First Policy

Another important government initiative is the Cloud First Policy to enhance the government’s digital services, data governance, and cybersecurity. At the same time, the government has revised related laws and regulations to align with international standards, build confidence in the business sector, and create an environment that supports digital innovation.

The Prime Minister said she pleased that Google has worked closely with the Board of Investment (BOI) to explore the establishment of the first data center in Thailand.

She said the reflects Google’s confidence and Thailand’s readiness in terms of strong digital infrastructure and skilled labor.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Google to explore opportunities for cooperation with educational institutions in Thailand to develop digital skills for future workers and prepare for the rapidly developing digital industry.

The data center will be located in an industrial estate in Chonburi, while the Google Cloud region, which includes hardware and software dedicated to providing services to both private and public sector entities, will be situated in the capital, Bangkok.

