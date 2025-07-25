Cambodia Condemned After Launching BM21 Rockets into Thailand, Killing 12 Civilians

BANGKOK – The Government of Thailand has urged global condemnation after a BM21 rocket launched from Cambodia hit a convenience store at a PTT gas station in Ban Phue, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, setting off a fire that killed twelve and injured 13 more on Thursday.

The attack happened as a school van stopped for snacks on the way to a bunker. This spot lies about 20 kilometres from the Thai-Cambodian border. Thailand has asked the international community to denounce Cambodia after its attack on Thai civilians left at least 11 people dead.

As fighting broke out along the border, government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said Cambodia fired the first shot and described their actions as “inhuman” and reckless.

Thai military reports say the clashes began when Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai forces near the ancient Ta Muean Thom temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. The conflict then spread to six other areas along the border in the province.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said 12 Thais (11 civilians and one soldier) died, and about 30 people were injured.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai gave slightly different numbers, reporting 11 dead (10 civilians and one soldier) and 28 wounded, including 24 civilians and four military personnel.

A grandmother rushed her 8-year-old grandson to the hospital after a Cambodian rocket hit their home in Kap Choeng district, Surin, killing two family members, including the boy and wounding two others.

Military officials say Cambodian troops have positioned multiple rocket launchers along the border, aimed at civilian areas, which could worsen the crisis for local people.

In answer to the strikes on Thai homes, the Thai military launched targeted air raids. F-16 fighter jets struck two Cambodian command posts to drive enemy forces back.

The fighting spread over Thursday, with Cambodian artillery hitting about 10 locations in Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani and Surin. Thai officials continue to assess the damage, and emergency crews have been sent to help those affected.

Official Reaction to the Cambodia Attack

Jirayu said the Foreign Affairs Ministry will file official complaints with international bodies in response to Cambodia’s attacks. He claimed Cambodian forces started the fighting and condemned their repeated strikes against Thai civilians.

“We urge the world to condemn Cambodia’s actions. This shows a complete lack of care for human rights or dignity,” he said.

The Royal Thai Army also condemned what it called Cambodia’s violent acts against civilians in Thai territory, calling these a major violation of international law. The army said it remains committed to protecting Thailand’s sovereignty and the safety of its people.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also condemned Cambodia’s attacks on Facebook.

“I condemn Cambodia for these acts of aggression against Thai citizens. Cambodia started this by firing into Thai territory and harming both officials and ordinary people. This violates international law and basic human rights,” her post read.

F-16 Target Cambodian Military Bases

In response to the attacks, the Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16 fighter jets to back up troops along the border. Six jets carried out precise strikes on Cambodian artillery targeting Thai towns. These strikes hit two main Cambodian command posts that coordinated attacks on Thai villages.

The air raid lasted about 20 minutes, and all F-16s made it back safely. Later, at 11:40 am, Thai ground forces blocked a key route to Phu Makuea in Si Sa Ket to stop further incursions.

Around 4:40 pm, the RTAF ordered another airstrike, this time with four F-16s hitting Cambodian positions near the disputed Ta Muean Thom temple in Surin. Sources said these jets hit their targets in the southern area of the temple and returned safely.

This round of fighting marks a steep rise in tension between Thailand and Cambodia, coming after earlier clashes, reports of landmine use and attacks on civilians.

