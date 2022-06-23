Nearly 1 in 5 Adults Who Had COVID Have Lingering Symptoms: US Study

(CTN News) – US health officials said on Wednesday that about one-fifth of adults who reported having COVID-19 in the past are still experiencing long-term symptoms.

According to the data, 1 in 13 adults in the United States develop long COVID symptoms lasting at least three months after contracting the disease for the first time.

CDC analyzed data collected by the US Census Bureau from June 1-13.

Symptoms of long-term COVID include fatigue, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. After recovery from the initial infection, they can be debilitating and last for weeks or months.

A CDC analysis also found that younger adults were more likely to have persistent symptoms than older adults.

According to the study, 9.4% of US adult women reported long COVID symptoms compared to 5.5% of men.

According to the survey, nearly 9% of Hispanic adults have long COVID, higher than non-Hispanic white and black adults, and twice as high as non-Hispanic Asian adults.

According to the survey, Kentucky and Alabama reported the highest percentage of adults with long COVID symptoms, while Hawaii, Maryland and Virginia reported the lowest.

