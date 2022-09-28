Connect with us

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers

News

Gang Extorts $50,000 from Russian Couple in Koh Samui

News Regional News

Thailand Braces for Heavy Rain from Typhoon Noru

News

Today's news briefing: Lenders ditch new mortgages

News Regional News

Thailand's Education Minister Orders Students Punished Over Sexual Assaults

News Tech

Thailand Blacklist Nearly 5,000 Websites from Public Viewing

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Police Chase Leads to Seizure of 6 Million Meth Pills

News

Canada Grants "Beauty Queen" Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Asylum

News

Jupiter Closest Approach To Earth In Nearly 60 Years

News

Why Did the Pound Hit a Record Low Against the Dollar And Why is the Dollar Stronger?

News

British Pound Hits Record Low Against Dollar After U.K. Signals More Tax Cuts

News

Cannabis Prices Plummet in Thailand Due to Oversupply

News News Asia

China Issues "Red Alert" as Nation's Largest Lake Runs Dry

News Northern Thailand

Tropical Storm Noru to Bring 2 Days of Heavy Rain to Northern Thailand

News Regional News

45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Submerged Car

News Northern Thailand

750-Year-Old Chang Phuak Gate Wall in Chiang Mai Collapses Under Heavy Rain

News

Tropical Storm Will Hit Cuba And Become a Hurricane

News Southern Thailand

Earthquake in Indonesia felt All Over Southern Thailand

News News Asia

Biden to Miss APEC 2022 Leaders Summit in Bangkok

News

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

Avatar of CTN News

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

Immigration officials in the Philippines stated Tuesday that they would deport 40,000 Chinese workers as part of a nationwide crackdown on unauthorized internet gaming enterprises.

The crackdown follows claims of kidnapping, prostitution, and murder linked to the online gambling industry in the Philippines.

Since 2016, as former President Rodrigo Duterte pushed for stronger trade and business links with China, so-called Philippine offshore gaming operators, or POGOs, exploded.

However, the migration of tens of thousands of Chinese workers in the industry that caters to consumers in China, where gambling is prohibited, has caused intense conflict.

Many Filipinos allege that POGOs have dodged taxes and raised property values while failing to provide work prospects since not many locals speak Chinese.

Crispin Remulla, the Philippines Justice Secretary, recently directed police to go after 175 operators whose licenses were revoked but continued to operate illegally.

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

Following accusations of murder, kidnapping, and prostitution, the Philippines will begin deporting the estimated 40,000 Chinese employees employed by those enterprises next month, according to Justice Ministry spokesperson Dominic Clavano.

“It is truly our responsibility to society to ensure that these crimes aren’t committed against our people,” the spokesperson said.

“We felt it was necessary to send a message that this behaviour is not tolerable and unacceptable to the country.”

China, which has previously urged the Philippines to prohibit internet gambling, applauded the current action.

“Crimes induced and related to online gambling not only affect China’s interests and China-Philippines ties but also harm the Philippines’ interests,” the Chinese embassy in the Philippines stated.

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

According to the Philippines gaming regulation, approximately 34 POGOs are licensed to operate, and over 130 support services are registered.

According to recent statistics from the agency, it has cancelled the licenses of 40 POGOs and 174 service providers.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno stated earlier this month that online gaming operators should be prohibited.

According to Diokno, revenue in the Philippines from POGOs peaked in 2020 at 7.2 billion pesos ($122 million) but dropped dramatically to 3.9 billion pesos last year.

According to David Leechiu, CEO of Manila-based Leechiu Property Consultants, the expulsion of POGOs might cost the Philippine economy 200 billion pesos in rental revenue and salaries.

British Pound Hits Record Low Against Dollar After U.K. Signals More Tax Cuts
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop