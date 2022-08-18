Senator Lisa Murkowski & Kelly Tshibaka Advanced From Alaska’s Republican Primary

She has been censured by Alaska’s Republican Party for her impeachment vote because of those stances. As a result of her vote to convict him.

Mr. Trump summoned his supporters to line up in support of Ms. Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner, positioned herself as a conservative candidate who would better represent the state.

As Ms. Tshibaka explained in an opinion essay published days before the primary, the next senator can either stand with Alaska or enable the disastrous Biden administration that is harming us more every day.

When I become Alaska’s senator, I will never forget the Alaskans who elected me, and I will always stand up for the values of this great state.”

While open primaries and ranked-choice voting were designed with centrist candidates such as Senator Lisa Murkowski in mind, her allies in Alaska, a famously independent state, championed it.

The top four candidates will be ranked by voters in November. A candidate who does not receive a majority will be eliminated and his or her supporters’ votes will be reallocated to the voters’ second choices until one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

In 2010, after a stunning primary loss to a Tea Party challenger, Senator Lisa Murkowski won memorably with a write-in campaign after surpassing that threshold for the first time. The victory was largely the result of a coalition of Alaska Natives and centrists.

She uses her friendships with Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and the legacies of Alaska lawmakers like former Senator Ted Stevens and Representative Don Young, who passed away in March, to show that her style of legislating still has a place in Congress.

In an interview this year, Senator Lisa Murkowski said, “You have to demonstrate that there are other possibilities, that there is a different reality — and maybe it won’t work.” It could be that I am just completely politically naive, and this is over. I won’t know unless I stay out there and let Alaskans weigh in.”

Senator Lisa Murkowski’s challengers are hoping to capitalize on frustrations among both parties toward her. She has also exploited simmering resentment over how Senator Lisa Murkowski father, Frank, chose her to finish out his term as senator when he became governor in 2002, in addition to branding her as too liberal for the state.