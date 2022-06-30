19-Year-Old Australian Man Falls to Death from Phuket Hotel

A 19-year-old Australian fell to his death from the sixth floor of Phuket hotel in the Kathu district of Patpong on Wednesday evening.

The Phuket Patong police said Joshua Connell fell from the sixth floor of a hotel in tambon Patong on Wednesday around 5.50 p.m. All he was wearing was a pair of shorts. According to witnesses he landed on the kitchen roof of an adjacent restaurant.

An officer from the Patpong Police Station said Mr. Connell and a friend had checked in at the hotel on Tuesday.

The restaurant staff were preparing to open when the Australian man’s body crashed through the roof. They were startled by a loud noise and rushed to find Mr. Connell’s body.

Mr. Connell’s body crashed through the restaurant’s roofing tiles and landed on the floor of the restaurant.

Phuket Police are continuing their investigation into his death.

Meanwhile, in Pattaya, police have reported that a 54-year-old Norwegian man had been stabbed in the abdomen in his Pattaya hotel room on Wednesday night.

Pattaya Police and rescue workers were called to a room on the 4th floor of a Pattaya hotel in South Pattaya at approximately 11.30 pm.

Upon arrival they found a seriously injured man, identified as Mr. Frank Gjesvold, 54, from Norway, bleeding from a stab wound to his abdomen.

He shouted loudly at the rescue workers as they gave him first aid before sending him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

The police found no evidence of violence in the room, however, they did find a packet of dried marijuana.

Pattaya hotel staff shocked

The Pattaya hotel staff told police that Mr. Gjesvold had been residing at the hotel for about six months.

The hotel staff said they heard yelling inside his room and knocked on his hotel room door. They called out to him several times, but he did not respond.

The hotel night manager then used a spare key to open the hotel room and was shocked to see blood scattered over the floor. The night manager immediately called the Pattaya police.

According to Thai media reports, Mr. Gjesvold allegedly stabbed himself. However, their accounts couldn’t be confirmed, and a Pattaya police investigation is ongoing.