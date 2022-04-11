Ex-President Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden For Rising Fuel Prices

(CTN News) – Former US President Donald Trump has blamed former US President Joe Biden for a dramatic increase in fuel prices before the Ukraine war broke out. At a rally on Saturday in Selma, North Carolina, Trump said, “What’s happening is unthinkable. Remember energy independence? We would have been twice as big as Russia and Saudi Arabia combined in one year.”

While he was US President, the cost of fuel in the United States was less than $2 per gallon. As he added, Joe Biden’s socialist Green New Deal proposal pushed gas prices soaring long before the invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices are at an all-time high, and the Joe Biden administration plans to acquire oil from Iran and Venezuela. Americans are switching to smaller cars due to the high gasoline prices, he said.

Fuel prices in the United States have been rising over the past month

Due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the sanctions ensuing against Moscow, gasoline prices in the United States have been soaring over the past month. The Joe Biden administration announced last week that it will release 1.0 million barrels of oil per day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over the next six months to alleviate a worldwide supply shortage, which will result in 180 million barrels of oil released to the market.

Donald Trump blames Joe Biden for ‘floodgates to immigrants’

According to Daily Mail, Trump also blamed Joe Biden for opening the ‘floodgates to immigrants’ by eliminating Title 42 border entry limitations at the Selma rally. Migrants arriving at the southern border are on the rise, and he slammed Joe Biden’s handling of immigration, especially his decision to withdraw a public health limitation used to promptly deport immigrants who had crossed the border illegally.

In declaring last week that the US administration would repeal the critical Title 42 protections, Joe Biden wilfully opened the floodgates for a tidal surge of illegal immigration the world has never seen before. Title 42 allows Customs and Border Protection to deport migrants without granting them asylum.

