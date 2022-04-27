More than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled due to Possible E. coli

A New Jersey-based company has recalled more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products due to possible E. coli contamination.

A total of 120,872 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to possible contamination with E. coli O103.

The ground beef products were produced between February 1, 2022, and April 8, 2022, and shipped to retailers across the country.

The USDA inspection stamp has an establishment number of “EST. 46841” inside it.

You can find here a list of all beef products being recalled, as well as their product codes. You can see the labels for the beef products here.

As of yet, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported as a result of the consumption of these products.

