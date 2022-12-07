Cyber Police Bust Voyeur Over 259 Upskirting Videos

Cyber police have arrested a 31-year-old man in central Thailand for allegedly upskirting women, including 40 actresses, and selling their photos and videos online. Mr. Worasak Sriworawibul was apprehended at his home in Chon Buri province on Tuesday, according to Cyber police.

According to him, police discovered and seized two notebook computers, four electronic memory devices, four mobile phones, and a small camera at the suspect’s home.

According to Pol Lt Gen Worawat, the man uploaded 259 upskirting videos of women, including students, to the Akashi VIP group on VK, a Russian social media forum and social networking service, for members who paid subscription fees.

Women wearing short skirts should be wary of anyone approaching them from behind and acting suspiciously, according to Cyber police.

Mr. Worasak confessed to Cyber Police that he approached the victims from behind, lowered himself, and pretended to tie his shoelaces while taking upskirt photos and videos on his phone.

Nurses, office workers, and students were among those targeted for upskirt photos in department stores and convenience stores, as well as on electric trains and pedestrian bridges, Cyber police said.

The suspect admitted to committing the crime, saying he took the upskirt photos and videos before going to work and produced several clips per week.

He first did it for personal enjoyment, then last year, he began showing them to internet users who paid a 1,000 baht annual membership fee to join his close group.

According to Cyber police, approximately 40 members paid 1,000 baht to purchase 30 “special” video clips.

The man also took upskirt photos of 39 Thai actresses who attended events. The suspect denied taking the photos, claiming he received them after exchanging clips with other members of his voyeurism group.

Mr. Worasak was charged with possessing pornographic images of minors, humiliating others, and violating the Computer Crime Act.

Cyber police said victims could review the footage and then file complaints.

Cyber police warn women Over Upskirting

The scourge of “upskirting” photography has grown dramatically, thanks partly to the increased availability of remote-controlled miniature spy cameras that can be hidden in seemingly innocuous objects.

In addition to smartphones, perpetrators use compact cameras hidden in pens, portable battery chargers, and eyeglasses.

Police have distributed illustrated fliers warning of the dangers of being upskirted, warning that walking while listening to music or looking at a cell phone can divert attention away from suspicious individuals.

Women are encouraged to keep a safe distance from people behind them on escalators or stairs and take other precautions to avoid voyeurism.

Source: Bangkok Post