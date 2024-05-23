Pakistan’s Boxing Squad to Compete in World Qualification Event in Bangkok

(CTN News) – The small Pakistani boxing squad was due to fly to Bangkok on Tuesday night to compete in the World Qualification Event 2 for this year’s Paris Olympics.

The event is set to take place in Thailand’s capital from May 23 to June 3. Mohammad Faheem (51kg) and New York-based Jehanzeb Rizwan (71kg) will compete.

Previous Attempts and Preparation for Bangkok Qualification

On Tuesday night, Faheem and coach Tariq Siddiqi were supposed to travel to Bangkok. They will be joined by Rizwan, who is traveling from New York. “Yes, Rizwan is also traveling to Bangkok tonight,” a Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) official informed The News.

Fatima Zehra was also supposed to be part of the touring party, but this correspondent learned that she was dismissed for budgetary reasons. “Yes, she is not going,” the official replied.

This is the final chance for national fighters to qualify for the Olympics. After 19 years, coach Tariq Siddiqui will again lead the national squad on the international circuit.

A few boxers he coached qualified for the 2004 Olympics in Athens, the last time Pakistani boxers qualified for the Olympics. On Tuesday, Tariq stated that his charges would do their best.

“Yes, both fighters are quite good. Faheem is aggressive, and the best thing about him is that he has improved his talents, so maybe he will do well,” Tariq remarked. “Rizwan had also come here, and I saw him; he was also not terrible. Tariq added, “It would be great if it clicked.”

The world’s top boxers have already qualified, and this event will provide an opportunity for the rest to compete for Olympic spots. “Yes, it’s the case, and let’s see how it goes,” Tariq replied.

Pakistani boxers could not qualify for the Paris Olympics last year after failing to do well at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the first qualifying event.

This was the first occasion that the Asian Games were granted qualifying status. A few months ago, at Italy’s World Qualification Tournament 1, Pakistani fighters failed to connect.

It was an eventful tournament for Pakistan since its best boxer and Olympic hopeful, Zohaib Rasheed, fled the country just before the qualifiers began officially.

According to a PBF official, they submitted $6720 for accommodation in addition to tickets. Tariq and Arshad Hussain oversaw the PBF’s camp at the PSB Coaching Centre.