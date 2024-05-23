Connect with us

News

Pakistan’s Boxing Squad to Compete in World Qualification Event in Bangkok
Advertisement

News

Southwest Airlines' Pilot Addressed Passengers In Spanish After An Engine Burst

News

Tornadoes Hit Greenfield, Lowa: Toll Uncertain As Cleanup Begins

News

'Kate Middleton Is Back At Work,' Kensington Palace Announces

News

Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance

News

What might have Caused Iran's President's Helicopter Crash

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

Border Security Increased as Drug Smuggling Ramps Up in Northern Thailand

News

Trump's 'Unified Reich' Election Victory Video Is Removed Following Backlash

News

Singapore Airlines Flight Suffers Severe Turbulence That Kills 1 Passenger

News

Graceland's Foreclosure Auction Is Being Fought By Elvis' Son

News Southern Thailand

"Watch Video" Luxury Yacht Obsession II Burns to the Waterline in Phuket

News

May's Headline Inflation Is Expected To Drop Below 14 Percent

News

1,000-Year-Old Bronze Statues Returned to Thailand

News

Gauhar Khan Criticized After Expressing Frustration at Mumbai Polling Booths

News

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Dies in Helicopter Crash

News

Biden Says Morehouse Should Hear Dissent Because Democracy Is 'Still The Way'

News

Bank Of England Expects Inflation To Return To Its Two Percent Target

News

A Helicopter Transporting The President Of Iran Crashes In The Mountains.

News

Michael Cohen's Credibility Is At The Heart Of The Trump Trial

News

Jasmine Crockett Gets Insulted By Majorie Taylor Greene At Oversight Committee Hearing

News

Pakistan’s Boxing Squad to Compete in World Qualification Event in Bangkok

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

5 hours ago

on

Pakistan’s Boxing Squad to Compete in World Qualification Event in Bangkok

(CTN News) – The small Pakistani boxing squad was due to fly to Bangkok on Tuesday night to compete in the World Qualification Event 2 for this year’s Paris Olympics.

The event is set to take place in Thailand’s capital from May 23 to June 3. Mohammad Faheem (51kg) and New York-based Jehanzeb Rizwan (71kg) will compete.

Previous Attempts and Preparation for Bangkok Qualification

On Tuesday night, Faheem and coach Tariq Siddiqi were supposed to travel to Bangkok. They will be joined by Rizwan, who is traveling from New York. “Yes, Rizwan is also traveling to Bangkok tonight,” a Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) official informed The News.

Fatima Zehra was also supposed to be part of the touring party, but this correspondent learned that she was dismissed for budgetary reasons. “Yes, she is not going,” the official replied.

4275501 363549429

This is the final chance for national fighters to qualify for the Olympics. After 19 years, coach Tariq Siddiqui will again lead the national squad on the international circuit.

A few boxers he coached qualified for the 2004 Olympics in Athens, the last time Pakistani boxers qualified for the Olympics. On Tuesday, Tariq stated that his charges would do their best.

“Yes, both fighters are quite good. Faheem is aggressive, and the best thing about him is that he has improved his talents, so maybe he will do well,” Tariq remarked. “Rizwan had also come here, and I saw him; he was also not terrible. Tariq added, “It would be great if it clicked.”

The world’s top boxers have already qualified, and this event will provide an opportunity for the rest to compete for Olympic spots. “Yes, it’s the case, and let’s see how it goes,” Tariq replied.

Pakistani boxers could not qualify for the Paris Olympics last year after failing to do well at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the first qualifying event.

This was the first occasion that the Asian Games were granted qualifying status. A few months ago, at Italy’s World Qualification Tournament 1, Pakistani fighters failed to connect.

It was an eventful tournament for Pakistan since its best boxer and Olympic hopeful, Zohaib Rasheed, fled the country just before the qualifiers began officially.

According to a PBF official, they submitted $6720 for accommodation in addition to tickets. Tariq and Arshad Hussain oversaw the PBF’s camp at the PSB Coaching Centre.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies