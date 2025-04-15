President of El Salvador Says Deported Man Won’t Be Sent Back to the U.S.

(CTN News) – El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, informed reporters at a meeting with President Trump on Monday that his country would not accept any individuals deported by the Justice Department.

What is the protocol for his repatriation to the United States? Envision me executing a clandestine transfer of him to the United States.

Bukele convened with Trump in the Oval Office to deliberate on the repatriation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. I shall never engage in such endeavors. That question is preposterous.

In response to inquiries over his release in his nation, the individual remarked, “We are not especially predisposed to liberate terrorists.”

Trump said that releasing a criminal would satisfy “our nation.”

He concentrated on Bukele. These individuals are unwell. Sources indicate that Trump is keen on having Bukele explore the possibility of accepting specific convicted criminals.

According to court documents, Garcia possesses an impeccable record of innocence in both the United States and El Salvador.

Justice Department officials deemed Garcia’s deportation unlawful after a 2019 immigration court ruled against his transport to El Salvador. The Supreme Court determined that Garcia’s termination was unlawful and mandated the administration to “facilitate” his reinstatement while respecting the president.

In the Oval Office meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio articulated his perplexity with the verdict, stating, “The president implements US foreign policy, not a court, and no court possesses the jurisdiction to establish foreign policy.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated, “We would facilitate it, indicating that we would provide a plane, should they wish to return him.” He may be repatriated to El Salvador. It is not within our authority.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser at the White House, said Fox News on Monday morning that Garcia had been “redirected to the appropriate location.” Subsequent discussions transpired.

Miller asserted, “He was not mistakenly sent to El Salvador,” refuting the Justice Department’s claims in several court documents that Garcia was relocated to a notorious Salvadoran prison last month due to “an administrative error.”

Miller asserted that “this individual was suitably allocated to the proper location,” despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling deeming the deportation unlawful.

The Supreme Court stated that the Justice Department acknowledged a “administrative error.” The judge determined: “The United States concedes that Abrego Garcia was under a withholding order that barred his deportation to El Salvador, thus making the deportation unlawful.”

Miller warned he’d be deported to El Salvador if he broke the rule again.

El Salvador and the Trump administration have consented to accept deportees from Tren de Aragua and Venezuelan MS-13 in return for $6 million. Authorities assert that both factions are international terrorists.

Notwithstanding Garcia’s refutation, an immigration magistrate confirmed MS-13 connections in 2019.

In her deportation ruling, Federal Judge Paula Xinis characterized Garcia’s assertion of gang affiliation as “a solitary unverified claim,” referencing his absence of a criminal record in both the United States and El Salvador.

The judge determined that the “evidence” against Abrego Garcia, apart from his Chicago Bulls cap and sweatshirt, was an unverified allegation from a confidential informant asserting his association with MS-13’s “Western” faction in New York, a location where he had never resided.

Miller stated during his Fox interview that Garcia’s association with MS-13 invalidated the order prohibiting his return to El Salvador. This perspective has not been endorsed by the government in legal proceedings.

Miller’s interpretation of Xinis’s directive to “facilitate” Garcia’s release, endorsed by the Supreme Court, suggests that the United States would permit his return contingent upon El Salvador’s consent.

He asserted that the administration’s recognition of error sprang from the actions of “a DOJ attorney who has since been terminated, a saboteur, and a Democrat.” In a Supreme Court appeal this week, D. John Sauer, the US Solicitor General, characterized the removal as a “administrative error.”

Xinis implored the administration to “implement all viable measures to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s prompt return to the United States” in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling last week. In accordance with the high court’s ruling, the administration is required to furnish information about the measures it has implemented and the potential for more actions.

According to a government statement issued on Saturday, Garcia is being detained in El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center. The administration previously declined to disclose this information. That ability affords him security.

SOURCE: NBC

SEE ALSO:

A 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Southern California.

Road Accident Deaths Rise to 30 on the Second Day of Songkran 2025

Union Budget 2024: What Varanasi Small Traders Anticipate