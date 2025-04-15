A 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Southern California.

(CTN News) – A substantial earthquake struck the region that encompasses San Diego at approximately ten minutes after ten o’clock local time on Monday morning.

The region was jolted by the earthquake. This caused a sense of unease among the residents of Southern California. Julian, a mountain community in San Diego County, is home to an estimated 2,000 residents.

The USGS first reported a 5.2 earthquake with a Julian epicenter.

Julian is a community that is renowned for its apple pie. It is located approximately 35 miles northeast of San Diego and 120 miles south of Los Angeles.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that “the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking.”

We were furnished with this information by the United States Geological Survey. It is possible to infer that the earthquake did not pose a significant danger of causing any injuries or damage since this is the case.

Furthermore, earthquakes in this region have resulted in the occurrence of supplementary hazards, including landslides and liquefaction, despite the fact that there are only a few vulnerabilities in the area.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego County Police Department have both denied that they have received any immediate reports of injuries or harm. This is in accordance with the statements issued by both departments.

According to a firefighter employed by the county who answered the phone at the Julian fire station, there were no reports of damage or cries for assistance via the phone. Additionally, it is important to note that the firefighter reported that there were no requests for assistance.

The earthquake that was occurring in San Diego caused the shelving and light fixtures to begin to vibrate. The earthquake was also felt in Los Angeles, which is located in the northern region of the United States of America.

Riley Ozuna, the proprietor of Julian Cafe & Bakery, stated that a few cups were accidentally spilled onto the ground while the establishment was on the premises. The Julian Cafe & Bakery is situated in Philadelphia. That being said, she maintained that there were no complications whatsoever.

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, announced on social media that he had been informed about the earthquake and was collaborating with local responders to ascertain the extent of damage and the necessity for additional emergency response.

Furthermore, Newsom claimed that he was conducting an inquiry to ascertain whether or not there was a need for additional emergency care.

“Shake Alert” system was tested during the earthquake.

The objective of this system is to alert individuals who may be impacted by the swaying and to provide them with the requisite time to prepare before the shaking commences.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is responsible for the dissemination of alerts through the use of mobile applications, the Android operating system, and wireless emergency alert systems.

These systems are under their control. It is accountable for this. In response to the increasing threat, notifications began to be received on the phones of individuals throughout the region, advising them to drop, cover, and retain their breath.

In order to facilitate appropriate responses, these messages were transmitted. The warnings gave the residents of San Diego, which is located approximately 40 miles from the epicenter, approximately 14 seconds to respond in the moments preceding the onset of the earthquake.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 was reported in the area at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. This is the second to strike the region, as both of these earthquakes occurred within a brief period.

Within minutes of the primary earthquake, Julian experienced aftershocks with a magnitude of 3.0 and 2.5. Immediately following the more significant earthquake, the surrounding region experienced these aftershocks. Those are the numerals that were recorded in Julian.

SOURCE: TG

