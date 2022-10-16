Customs Department Seizes 7Kg of Heroin Bound for Taiwan

Connect with us

Published

54 seconds ago

on

Customs department officials said they intercepted more than 7Kg of heroin en route to Taiwan as part of a cooperative campaign with international logistical firms.

On Wednesday, officials discovered a huge consignment containing a water heater and four cases of dried durian originating in Cambodia and sent to Taiwan, a Customs department official stated on Saturday.

The water heater was discovered to be hiding ten bricks of heroin, totalling 3.7kg. The packages were labelled with a logo of two lions standing atop a globe. Another 3.5kg of heroin was discovered in the dried durian boxes.

The Airport Interdiction Task Force, which included agents from the Customs Department, the Narcotics Control Board, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, and the Armed Forces Security Centre, conducted the inspections.

Thai Customs agents aim to work with their Cambodian colleagues, as well as the Taiwanese customs office and Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau, to further investigate the situation, he said.

The agent noted that the narcotics interdiction operation involving postal and express consignments was begun to monitor narcotics smuggling through customs systems.

