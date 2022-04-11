Liverpool and Manchester City Battle to a 2-2 Draw

A thrilling end-to-end battle between Manchester City and Liverpool concluded with the points being shared in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Neither team had a clear advantage, so a draw was a fair result and maintained City’s one-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool twice came from behind to keep the Premier League title race alive in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

City went in front in the sixth minute through Kevin De Bruyne, but the visitors replied seven minutes later through Diogo Jota at the Etihad Stadium.

In the 37th minute, Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goal since September, but Mohamed Salah played in Sadio Mane to give Liverpool a flying start to the second half.

Manchester City battled Liverpool

There was no letup in attacking intent, though neither side was successful in claiming victory, which means Pep Guardiola’s side remains one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side after seven games.

In an aggressive attack featuring Sterling, Foden, and Jesus, Guardiola opted for an aggressive front three and, after Sterling drew an early save from Alisson at close range, De Bruyne’s strike spun off Joel Matip to leave the Liverpool goalkeeper with no chance.

Jota scored his 15th Premier League goal of the season after Trent Alexander-Arnold knocked Andy Robertson’s floated ball back across the goal for Liverpool to respond impressively.

However, it was City’s attacking full-backs who dominated the opening period. Walker and Cancelo burst forward, and Cancelo’s lovely floating pass found Jesus running behind the Liverpool defense, who lifted a clever finish to beat his compatriot.

The Reds needed half-time after Foden flashed a couple of dangerous balls across the face of their box. However, they came back stronger after the break.

Jota forced an excellent save

Salah made a perfectly placed pass through midfield. A dead-eye finish followed when Walker played Mane onside.

Jota forced an excellent save from Ederson shortly afterward but, even in the second period, City still had the better chances.

Sterling calmly rolled the ball home, only to be denied by a VAR offside after an hour, and Jesus lashed wastefully into the side netting.

The best chance of the game came when City’s top scorer Riyad Mahrez was released by the indomitable De Bruyne deep into stoppage time.

The substitute spied a Hollywood moment, but he sent his chip sailing over the goal.

Manchester City had more shots overall and on target than Liverpool in this end-to-end thriller, but they lack an elite goalscorer.

