Philippines Alex Eala Wins the W25 Chiang Rai Tennis Tournament

Philippines Alex Eala has won the ITF W25 Chiang Rai Tennis Tournament on Sunday at the Chiang Rai Sports Center in Thailand.

Alex Eala bean Thailand’s tennis star Luksika Kumkhum, 6-4, 6-2 to become a two-time International Tennis Federation (ITF) champion.

Having pulled away in the opening salvo marked by a 4-all tie, Eala extended her lead to 4-1 in the second frame, completing an emphatic victory against 28-year-old Luksika Kumkhum.

Earlier this year, the 16-year-old Filipina ace won her first title back in the W15 Manacor in Spain, where she is also a scholar at the Rafael Nadal Academy.

Alex Eala is the No. 2 ranked ITF junior

Alex Eala exited early from the prestigious Miami Open featuring the most talented netters in the world late last month. However, it proved to be a stepping stone to her dominance of Thailand.

During the first round against Serbia’s Katarina Kozarov, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, she only lost a single set, then continued on to win 6-3, 6-4 against Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej, 6-3, 6-4 against Japan’s Momoko Kobori, 6-3, 6-3, and 6-3, 6-4 against China’s YeXin Ma, all the way to her final victory over Luksika Kumkhum.

In the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, Eala recently climbed to No. 533 after six events with her most impressive result being a Round-of-16 finish in France.

After winning the French Open girls’ doubles Grand Slam last year, Eala is currently ranked 11 in the rankings of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), although she has not yet played a single event on the junior circuit this season.

In addition to being a member of the national team, Eala is set to compete in the second leg of the Chiang Rai joust this week in preparation for the Southeast Asian Games next month in Hanoi.