Hundreds Flee Myanmar into Thailand After Armed Forces Clash

The border situation in Tak province remains tense as clashes between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and Myanmar’s military intensify. An attack forced 436 Myanmar nationals to flee across the border into Thailand.

The coalition forces have been targeting a military council camp near Kalay Pho Kloe for several days. The camp is located just one kilometre from the Thai border in Tak Province.

Earlier today, two Thai fighter jets conducted patrols on the Thai side of the border after the Myanmar military council dropped two 500-pound bombs near the area. The conflict occurred within the Karen National Union’s (KNU) 7th Brigade territory, which is part of Hpa-an District.

On March 1, Col. Natthakorn Rueanthip, commander of the Rachabmanu Task Force, accompanied by personnel from Task Force 35 of the Naresuan Army, and border patrol police, visited the area to monitor the ongoing conflict.

The clashes have led to an influx of refugees into Thailand, including 100 men, 136 women, 97 boys, and 103 girls. Temporary shelter has been set up at Nong Bua Church, where humanitarian aid is being provided by local authorities.

Assistance is being offered in line with humanitarian principles, ensuring refugees receive necessary care and protection.

During the visit, the task force commander met with officials to provide encouragement and oversee operations. Supplies such as food, clothing, and essential goods were delivered to support the refugees and aid efforts. Thai Authorities are working to provide effective assistance and maintain public confidence along the border.

Whenever fighting erupts along the border, the Royal Thai Air Force often deploys fighter jets and drones to patrol Thai airspace for security.

Last year, during heavy fighting in Myawaddy and Thingangyun, Thai fighter jets conducted surveillance flights in Tak Province, including areas near Myawaddy and Mae Sot.

In 2022, during the battle for Ukrit Htay Camp in Karen State, a Burmese military jet entered Thai airspace. This incident frightened local residents, leading to school closures for several days.

