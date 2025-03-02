Doctors Warn Parents Over a Rise in Scarlet Fever in Children

Health officials in Thailand are urging parents to stay alert but remain calm after an increase in scarlet fever cases among children.

Scarlet fever, caused by Group A Streptococcus, is most common in children aged 5 to 15, according to Dr. Akkharathan Jitnuyanont, director of the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.

Symptoms include a high fever, sore throat, swollen tonsils, a body rash, and a tongue that may look like a strawberry, he explained.

Dr. Akkharathan stressed the importance of treating scarlet fever with prescribed medication and completing the full course to avoid serious complications.

Most children recover within seven to ten days after starting treatment. However, parents should continue monitoring symptoms for two to three weeks, since issues like a fast heartbeat or changes in urination might need medical attention.

Dr. Thanin Vejjaphinant, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, suggested that the rise in cases might be tied to “immunity debt” following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also noted that while there are many strains of Group A Streptococcus, only some lead to scarlet fever. These specific strains are being closely tracked to help manage its spread.

Scarlet Fever in Children

Scarlet fever is an illness that can happen in children, usually 5–15 years old, who also have strep throat or strep skin infections. The initial indications of scarlet fever may manifest as flu-like symptoms, such as elevated temperature, pharyngitis, and enlarged cervical lymph nodes (a pronounced swelling on the lateral aspect of the neck).

A rash manifests 12 to 48 hours subsequently. It appears as small, elevated lesions that initially manifest on the chest and abdomen, subsequently disseminating. The rash renders your skin abrasive, akin to sandpaper.

On fair skin, the rash appears pink or red. In individuals with brown and black skin, it may be more challenging to observe a change in colour; however, the rash can still be felt, and the raised bumps are visible.

A white film is also present on the tongue. This condition results in a red, swollen tongue adorned with small protrusions, commonly referred to as “strawberry tongue.”

The rash is absent from the face; however, the cheeks may exhibit redness. The erythema may be less discernible on brown and black skin. Occasionally, the skin exfoliates, resembling sunburn, as the rash diminishes.

The symptoms are identical for both children and adults, although scarlet fever is less prevalent in adults.

Related News: