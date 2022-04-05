Top Guide for Choosing the Best Business Card Paper

Every entrepreneur desires to get more clients to increase their revenues and that’s why all of them have the best business card paper. Whether it is the digital forum or the offline media, the same is the case with most types of entrepreneurs.

They design different means of reaching out to their clients and setting up their businesses. Keeping in mind short-term and long-term aims, they develop their business model. If you are among them, you must understand how to use your money and reach out to the audience.

If you want to provide your customers with a comprehensive understanding of your products and services, it can be by way of a business card.

Remember that a business card plays a vital role in strengthening your client relationship and getting extra income. To set up the business and ensure its proper growth and development, you must keep the recurring revenues in mind. Designing a business card is one of the essential strategies that form an integral part of the business model.

What’s the significance of a business card?

The first impression is the last. You must have heard about this famous phrase. It’s all about conveying your business story. These are practical marketing tools passed down from one generation to the other. Hence, working on a business card is your duty. You must choose the correct paper for the card and make a difference in the world by creating a long-lasting impression.

It is tempting to choose any stock in getting the design on paper. However, you have to select the right card category for creating a unique and professional business card. If you wish to make an overall lasting impression, you must know the different alternatives available in the market. You must explore business card fundamentals.

Paperweight

Weight refers to the stiffness and thickness of the card you use for the design. It relates to measuring the thickness of a single sheet you are using for making into a business card. In these cards, the thickness comes in points. Where 1 point symbolizes 0.001 inches, papers that are 10 PT reveal that they are 0.01 inches thick. On the other hand, 20 PT means 0.02 inches in thickness.

The higher the point, the stiffer and denser the paper is. Typically, business cards come from 14 or 16 PT stock. Although extra thickness can be an option for printing business cards, it will only increase the weight.

There are lightweight papers that have a thickness of 11 to 14 points. These cards are for those businesses who want to hand out the card for different products and services or convey an event.

The purpose of lightweight cards is to create a long-lasting impression, and therefore these are adorable. These cards also create an impression, but they are sturdier and long-lasting. On the other hand, cards with 30 points and more withstand regular wear and tear. Note that you will get more durability when you go for thicker cards.

Finish and appeal of business card



Along with card thickness, you must decide on the card finish. The finish adds a distinct feel to the card. It creates a lasting impression. The typical finishes you get in the market are matte, glossy, and dull. You may choose from these and innovate a card that reveals your professionalism and efficiency. Along with this, you can take a close look at different finishes:

• Uncoated: Similar to printer paper, uncoated paper is non-reflective. These finishes provide texture and are not glossy. These are matted prints but do not come with a protective coating. Hence, these can be damaged easily. Various businesses go for uncoated business cards because of their subtle feel and clarity.

Moreover, the overall aesthetic appeal is natural and classic. It has a different vibe altogether. These papers are ideal for those who want to write messages on the card. Hence, you can choose these to keep the cost down.

• Coated: Another popular category of finish available comes in coated papers. These come with finished surface sealants, which are typically clay. Coated papers produce cleaner and sharper printing in fine details and photos.

Moreover, it imparts a few qualities that make the card look shiny and absorbent. The weight is less; thus, they are easy to handle. Coated papers are available in different options, and the most popular ones are glossy, satin, and matte.

• Matte look: The popular category within the coated papers is matte or dull. These stocks have an elegant and smooth finish that is uncoated. However, these are not shiny. They have a sophisticated appeal and are selected by those who want to keep their cards authentic and appealing.

• Satin finish: Satin-coated paper is slightly shiny. They come with a low-gloss level compared to cards with a glossy finish. However, it has a subtle appeal that is different from the matte finish. It is shiny but not as polished as other options.

• Glossy look: Glossy finish provides protection against moisture and gives the design a perfect shine. If you want to give your card a modern appeal and durability, you must know different finishes.

If you are going to print colorful graphics on the card, you must go for a gloss finish. You may work with professionals because they have a comprehensive understanding of varied contrasts and vibrancy. Moreover, they will take vital steps to make your business card look appealing and outstanding.

Specialty papers you must know

Apart from selecting card finish and stock, you may opt for specialty papers for printing the business card. It adds a special lamination that gives an edge to your business card. However, there are different variations within this as well. Hence, you have to choose one from among them.

• Soft touch: If you want to alter the tactile appeal of the business card, you must go for a soft-touch finish. Soft-touch cards are ideal for those who want to make a lasting impression. It softens the shade and gives the printed image a silky feel. It adds extra protection and soft lamination, giving the card a luxurious look.

• Plastic: These flexible and sturdy business cards come from high-quality PVC plastics. Typically called indestructible business cards, these options stand up to wear and tear and water. Moreover, it has a semi-gloss appearance and works best when combined with bright colors.

Choose according to your aim

Keeping that in mind, you must select a business card that reveals more about your professionalism and efficiency. Remember, the impression you want to create is significant when selecting the business cart.

It depends upon what kind of impression you want to make. Every brand does not look for an elegant or fancy business card. Brands that need affordable solutions go for simple paper and design. On the contrary, premium brands prefer unique or thick paper. If you want a reasonable option, you may Contact us for Quality Business Cards.

On the other hand, there are premium cards with a luxurious look. Choose high-quality papers and thick ones like the premium double thick cards or the soft touch card. These have a distinct appeal and study in the long run.

When you pick your business card, you must keep your budget in mind. There are low-priced cards as well as high-priced business cards. These are distinct in their appearance and durability. More so, the printing option also plays an important role.

You can go for home prints or industrial outlets. It all depends on your budget and your preferences. Remember that the paper, overall appeal, finish and print play a vital role. A business card is more than a small piece of paper.

You should consider the activities you would perform with a business card. It would help if you worked to make your card look appealing and outstanding. The impression you want to create also plays a decisive role. If you wish to go for cardholders or use the business desk for keeping your business card, it makes a huge difference.

How to choose fonts?

When working on the business card, you must discover the correct typeface. From the font to the overall layout, everything plays an important role. Remember that it is marketing material. It will bring you more and more clients. The font you pick must represent your brand. You must go for elegant scripts with a unique appeal and typewriter-inspired fonts if you have a different taste.

All these texts have a distinct impression and beauty. You can go for the large size, bold ones, different typefaces, etc. It all depends upon your preferences. More so, you must settle on the shape and size. The orientation and size of the business card affect the information quantity and text size. If you want to make a statement appeal, you must go for different combinations of shapes and sizes.

It all depends upon your preferences and the purpose of making the card. Most cards are rectangular, but you also have the credit card layout. More so, you have the horizontally inclined cards, which are a modern option.