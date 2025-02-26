Police Find Swedish Man Dead in Pai, Mae Hong Son

Police in Pai, Mae Hong Son province, discovered a Swedish man dead in a forested area and said it’s unclear whether foul play was involved or if it was an accident. The man had been reported missing a day earlier.

On February 25, police investigators from Pai Police Station in Mae Hong Son province received a report from a resident searching for forest goods. The resident had discovered a foreign man’s body in the forest near Huai Nam Som, located behind a resort in Mae Na Toeng, Pai district, Mae Hong Son.

Officers, a medical examiner from Pai Hospital, and a rescue team went to investigate the scene.

The resort owner where the deceased stayed identified him as Mr. Jan Torsten Karlsson, a Swedish national. According to the owner, Mr. Karlsson had been missing since around 8:30 a.m. on February 21.

Initial findings suggest the man was a regular drinker and may have fallen from a height while intoxicated. Investigators plan to send the body for an autopsy at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are working with forensic experts to gather evidence while contacting the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok for assistance. They will also contact the deceased’s family to proceed with further arrangements.

Israeli Settlement in Pai Debunked

Meanwhile, Police in Pai district have investigated claims from social media about Israeli influence, settlements, or business dominance but found no evidence to support these reports.

Pol Maj Gen Songkrit Ontakrai, the Mae Hong Son police commander, stated that a thorough inspection of tourist spots and business areas in Pai revealed that all businesses are owned by locals.

“Authorities, including police and other officials, checked streets, car rental locations, guesthouses, religious sites, villages, and hotels. All the businesses are owned by Thai nationals, with no foreign ownership,” he said.

He added that since the start of the year, 4,573 Israeli tourists have visited Pai. As of February 19, only 24 had applied to extend their stay in the area. With 3,257 rental rooms available in Pai, Pol Maj Gen Songkrit dismissed social media claims of more than 30,000 Israeli visitors as inaccurate.

In the past year, 1,634 foreigners were fined for traffic violations in Pai, while 27 tourists, including 13 Israelis, faced charges related to illegal immigration. The police commander emphasized that officials are committed to keeping Pai a safe and popular destination for tourists.

