China Adviser Recommends Lowering Marriage Age to 18 to Boost Fertility

A state-backed newspaper reported on Tuesday that a China national political adviser has suggested that the legal age for marriage be lowered to 18 to increase fertility prospects and “unleash reproductive potential” in the context of a declining population.

The Global Times reported that Chen Songxi, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), intends to submit a proposal to the government that would abolish all restrictions on childbirth in China and institute an “incentive system” for marriage and childbirth.

Chen’s remarks are made in anticipation of the annual parliamentary meeting in China, which is scheduled for next week. At this meeting, officials are anticipated to disclose strategies to mitigate the country’s population decline.

In contrast to most developed countries, where the legal marriage age is 18, China has one of the highest legal marriage ages in the world: 22 for men and 20 for women.

Chen proposed reducing the legal marriage age in China to 18 to “increase the fertility population base and unleash reproductive potential.” Chen stated that adhering to international standards is necessary.

Impact of China’s One-Child Policy and Recent Fertility Measures

Despite authorities‘ efforts to encourage young couples to wed and have children, China’s population declined for the third consecutive year in 2024, as marriages plummeted by a fifth, the largest decrease on record.

Between 1980 and 2015, China implemented its one-child policy, which contributed significantly to its demographic decline. Since 2021, couples have been permitted to have a maximum of three offspring.

To address the “urgent needs of population development in the new era,” Chen suggested that China eliminate restrictions on the number of children a family can have.

Conversely, an increasing number of individuals are choosing not to have children due to the exorbitant cost of childcare, their reluctance to marry, or their unwillingness to put their careers on pause.

The government has implemented various incentives and measures to increase the number of births. These include expanding maternity leave, financial and tax advantages for having children, and housing subsidies.

However, a prominent Chinese think tank stated last year that China is one of the most expensive countries in the world to raise a child to its GDP per capita. The think tank also provided a detailed account of the time and opportunity cost that women incur when giving birth.

In parallel with parliament, the CPPCC, a mainly ceremonial advisory body, convenes. It comprises business magnates, artists, clergy, non-communists, and other representatives of broader society; however, it lacks legislative authority.