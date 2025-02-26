Thailand Cracks Down on the Sale of E-Cigarettes After Children Hospitalized

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has ordered a nationwide crackdown on e-cigarettes and vaping products. She has also instructed officials to amend laws to impose stricter penalties as the country faces a teen vaping crisis and alleged corruption benefiting the illegal trade.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub announced the move after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, following a report on the rise of e-cigarette use and its harmful effects on young people.

The decision was influenced by growing public concern, especially after three schoolgirls in Buri Ram were hospitalized for a week with serious lung complications linked to vaping.

The briefing highlighted recent arrests of vendors and the confiscation of over 3,000 e-cigarettes and related items from areas overseen by Khannayao and Khok Khram police stations in Bangkok on Sunday.

The scale of the seizure, the growing availability of inexpensive “toy pod” devices near schools, and the impact on children underscored the widespread nature of the problem. Jirayu also pointed out that law enforcement efforts were insufficient to curb these products.

The prime minister had previously called for stricter action against the illegal import and sale of vaping products, but those efforts fell short as the issue worsened.

Jirayu noted that the problem has escalated to the point where potent narcotic mixtures are being used with e-cigarettes, with some users as young as 14 years old.

Paetongtarn has instructed authorities to ramp up enforcement efforts, increase arrests, and develop long-term, effective strategies to tackle the issue. She also demanded updates on legal amendments for harsher penalties, requiring progress reports within 15 days.

A government study revealed that vaping products are widely available in thousands of stores across major cities and tourist areas, with an estimated market value exceeding 5 billion baht annually.

However, enforcement has been weak or absent in many regions, with officials neglecting the welfare of young people.

Jirayu highlighted that vaping products were openly sold near schools, raising concerns that some officials may be accepting bribes to overlook the problem.

Thailand’s Health Department warns that vaping poses serious risks to children’s health. The nicotine in e-cigarettes is highly addictive and can interfere with brain development in young users.

Beyond nicotine, vaping can expose kids to harmful chemicals that may lead to respiratory problems and other health issues. The long-term effects remain unclear, but research points to several short- and medium-term risks. These include lung injuries, burns, and dependency on nicotine or cannabis.

Frequent vaping or extended use increases the likelihood of developing conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and severe lung diseases that could require hospitalization.

