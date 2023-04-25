Fox News Anchor Tucker Carlson Has Abruptly Left The Network

(CTN News) – In an abrupt announcement on Monday, Fox News announced that host Tucker Carlson would leave the media company just hours after he launched his evening show previews, just hours after he announced he would leave.

According to Fox News, Tucker Carlson has agreed to part ways with Fox News Media, the company announced in a statement.

The network is grateful for the services he provided to the network in the past as a host and, before that, as a contributor.

Carlson’s last program was held on Friday, which was the last day of his career.

There will be a new version of “Fox News Tonight” airing at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday — previously the time slot for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — as an “interim program headed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

On the cable news network, Carlson’s show averaged 3.2 million viewers each episode, making him one of the most watched hosts.

A week earlier, Fox News announced a $787,500 settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation case.

As part of widespread condemnations of the Fox News star last month, the White House targeted the Fox News anchor, singling him out for his misleading portrayal of the U.S.

Capitol riot that took place on January 6, 2021. There were a number of revelations that were made public as part of a $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox.

Fox News was still previewing Tucker Carlson’s show on Monday, teasing an interview with presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy that was slated to air on Monday night in advance of Tucker Carlson’s show.

Since joining Fox News in 2009, Carlson has been a key contributor to the network and in 2017, he took over the network’s 8 p.m. time slot after Bill O’Reilly was forced out of his position on the network.

As Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner addressed Tucker Carlson’s departure Monday, he said: “We have some news from within the Fox family about Tucker’s departure.

“Tucker Carlson and Fox News Media have mutually agreed to part ways after many years of working together.”

SEE ALSO:

Extreme PM2.5 Air Pollution in Northern Thailand Hinders Tourism