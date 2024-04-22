Connect with us

News

PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand's Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups

News

Pakistan Government Borrows Record Rs5.5 Trillion from Banks Amid Rising Inflation

News

US Sanctions Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Supplying Missiles to Pakistan

News Northern Thailand

Thailand Safeguards Civilians as Violence in Myanmar Spreads Across the Thai Border

News

UK Returns Stolen Asante Treasures to Ghana on Six-Year Loan

News

U.S. House Votes On Long-Awaited $95 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine, Israel

News Regional News

Foam Party Ends With 65 Children Hospitalized With Rotavirus

News

Judge Berates Donald Trump For Rushing Hush Money Trial Days Before Opening Statements

News

Punjab's Mobile Internet Services Will Be Suspended For Sunday's By-Elections

News

U.S. House Passes Bill Requiring ByteDance to Sell TikTok or Face Ban

News

Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing

News

Japan's Labour Shortage: Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fill the Gap?

News

China Bans WhatsApp and Threads Over Security Risks

News Southern Thailand

Foreigner Jumps to His Death From Cell Tower in Southern Thailand

News

UK Rejects EU Offer to Facilitate Study and Work Abroad for Young People Offer

News

Home Office Official Arrested for Allegedly Selling UK Residency to Asylum Seeker

News

Beijing Slams Biden's Accusations of Trade Cheating as US-China Tensions Escalate

News

RBI Monetary Policy Member Varma Thinks High Rates Hurt Growth

News

Donald Trump's Jury Was Selected When a Man Set Himself On Fire

News

PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

26 seconds ago

on

PIA
PHOTO: FILE

(CTN News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s flag carrier, is planning to commence operations in Europe and the United Kingdom from June 2024, following the clearance of the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) audit under which it reported operating profits for the first time in 13 years.

A PIA Training Centre in Karachi was the venue for an extraordinary annual general meeting during which this ambitious plan was unveiled at the training centre during the meeting.

I believe that the most important issue on the agenda was the vote by the shareholders to approve the transfer of PIA Corporation Limited to Holding Limited.

It was at this meeting that the Federal Secretary Aviation Division and Secretary Aviation, as well as the legal advisors for the Finance Advisor, as well as the CEO, as well as the airline’s directors, participated in the meeting. There was also a gathering of shareholders at which they were able to cast their votes of confidence.

On the occasion of the meeting, the Chairman and CEO of PIA addressed the participants,

Providing valuable information regarding the airline’s remarkable performance over the past year. For the first time in over a decade, their efforts have led to operating profits for the company as a whole.

The amount of business operations has grown substantially, as net worth has risen by 700 times and its share of your business operations has increased substantially, as well. The airline’s resurgence gave a clear path to expand into the European and British markets, which is the next phase of its ambitious growth plans.

As PIA’s spokesperson put it, “After successfully clearing the IASA audit, the company intends to commence operations in Europe and the UK from June 2024,” said a spokesperson for PIA.

At PIA Holding Company’s annual meeting, nearly all of the shareholders in attendance voted in support of the company, solidifying PIA’s commitment to business growth and operational excellence for years to come.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand’s Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups

US Sanctions Chinese and Belarusian Companies for Supplying Missiles to Pakistan

Pakistan Government Borrows Record Rs5.5 Trillion from Banks Amid Rising Inflation
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies