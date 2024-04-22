PIA Plans To Start Operations In Europe Soon

(CTN News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s flag carrier, is planning to commence operations in Europe and the United Kingdom from June 2024, following the clearance of the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) audit under which it reported operating profits for the first time in 13 years.

A PIA Training Centre in Karachi was the venue for an extraordinary annual general meeting during which this ambitious plan was unveiled at the training centre during the meeting.

I believe that the most important issue on the agenda was the vote by the shareholders to approve the transfer of PIA Corporation Limited to Holding Limited.

It was at this meeting that the Federal Secretary Aviation Division and Secretary Aviation, as well as the legal advisors for the Finance Advisor, as well as the CEO, as well as the airline’s directors, participated in the meeting. There was also a gathering of shareholders at which they were able to cast their votes of confidence.

On the occasion of the meeting, the Chairman and CEO of PIA addressed the participants,

Providing valuable information regarding the airline’s remarkable performance over the past year. For the first time in over a decade, their efforts have led to operating profits for the company as a whole.

The amount of business operations has grown substantially, as net worth has risen by 700 times and its share of your business operations has increased substantially, as well. The airline’s resurgence gave a clear path to expand into the European and British markets, which is the next phase of its ambitious growth plans.

As PIA’s spokesperson put it, “After successfully clearing the IASA audit, the company intends to commence operations in Europe and the UK from June 2024,” said a spokesperson for PIA.

At PIA Holding Company’s annual meeting, nearly all of the shareholders in attendance voted in support of the company, solidifying PIA’s commitment to business growth and operational excellence for years to come.

