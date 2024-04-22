Connect with us

Business

JP Morgan And Baghdad Discuss Banking Reforms
Advertisement

Business

One Citigroup Insider Reduces His Company Stake

Business

AT&T Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 70 Million Customers' Data Breach

Business

Layoffs At UBS To Begin In June, According To SonntagsZeitung

Politics Business

US Congress Passes TikTok Ban Legislation, Bill Heads to Senate

Business

Cryptocurrency Mining Banned In Angola: China Warns Citizens

Business

Lululemon Closes Washington Distribution Center, Cutting 100 jobs

Business

Target Is Slowly But Surely Phasing Out DVDs From Its Physical Locations

Business

Mark Zuckerberg Beats Elon Musk to become the 3rd richest Person in the World

Business

Super Micro Plunges Ahead Of Earnings As Investors Rotate Out Of Hot AI Stock

Business

Bitcoin Price Briefly Dropped Below $60,000 Before Rebounding

Business

Amazon UK May Be Forced To Recognize Unions After GMB Wins Ballot Right

Business

Digital Branding: The 5 Core Elements to Success

News Automotive Business

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

Business

Binance's Efforts To Resolve Its Executive Detention Situation

Business

Blackstone's Credit And Retail Lines Beat Expectations By a Margin

Business

Why is RPO Software a Must-have Tool for RPO Businesses?

Business

Results For Infosys Q4 Will Be Announced Soon; Here Is What To Expect.

Business

Bitcoin Dips To $65,500 As Fezoo Takes On Binance And OKEx

Business

Red Lobster Company Is Considering Filing For Bankruptcy

Business

JP Morgan And Baghdad Discuss Banking Reforms

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

36 seconds ago

on

JP Morgan
JP Morgan’s building in London. Photo: JP Morgan

(CTN News) – A recent meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Chair of the Governing Board of the JP Morgan Development Finance Institution (DFI), Daniel Zelikow, focused on the government’s efforts to reform the financial and banking sector.

During Al-Sudani’s official visit to the United States last week, the two sides discussed measures taken by the Iraqi government to improve the Iraqi economy and achieve development, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In his remarks, the Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted the steps taken to develop government banks, showing that the government had reached agreements with international consulting firms that specialize in banking reforms.

As part of Al-Sudani’s remarks, the US Department of Treasury, the US Federal Reserve, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other international financial institutions must continue to cooperate.

As part of his remarks, Zelikow praised the efforts of the Iraqi government in activating, developing, and rehabilitating government and private banks, as well as its procedures for providing assistance to privately owned banks in Iraq.

The bank’s official also emphasized that the bank supports the initiatives of the Iraq Development Fund and is ready to provide assistance in the form of training and partnership opportunities.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Al-Sudani discussed JP Morgan’s possible participation in Iraqi efforts to adopt electronic payment applications.

A review of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and JP Morgan’s technological efforts to generate concepts for central banks to trade digital currencies was conducted by the two parties.

According to the Iraqi Prime Minister, his government is eager to enhance collaboration between the Iraq Development Fund and JP Morgan.

As well as emphasizing the importance of supporting the growth of this important industry, he noted that Iraq is making progress towards banking and financial reforms.

SEE ALSO:

One Citigroup Insider Reduces His Company Stake

AT&T Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 70 Million Customers’ Data Breach

Layoffs At UBS To Begin In June, According To SonntagsZeitung
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies